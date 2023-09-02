“A match up I never thought I would have to play”: Coco Gauff on facing Caroline Wozniacki in US Open 2023 R4

Home favorite Coco Gauff said she was extremely excited for her unexpected clash with Caroline Wozniacki, who has demonstrated exceptional performances since her return to professional tennis. Wozniacki retired in 2020 and announced her return to the tour in June 2023.

At the beginning of her third-round match against Elise Mertens, Gauff displayed a lack of coordination in her shots, leading to an inability to hold her serve, as she lost the opening set.

Nevertheless, the 19-year-old showed exceptional skill and resilience by staging a remarkable comeback, ultimately winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Gauff will next face Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round of the New York Major. The World No. 6 will be looking to reach the quarterfinals, a result which she achieved at Flushing Meadows last year. Wozniacki, on the other hand, defeated Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the round of 16.

In an on-court interview, Coco Gauff said she had not contemplated facing Wozniacki, especially after the 33-year-old Dane retired three years ago. However, Gauff expressed great enthusiasm for the encounter and encouraged the crowd to support her.

"A match up I never thought I would have to play," Gauff said. "When she retired, I remember I might have said in an interview that I wish I would have played her. So that wish came true, so I am really excited."

"I know really it's a battle of generations, she is still like fit and going strong so I think that is going to be an exciting match and I know she’s a lot of supporters but hopefully you guys came back for me on that one too," she added.

Novak Djokovic considers Coco Gauff a US Open contender

APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic recently showered admiration on Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open, saying that she has a good chance of lifting her maiden Grand Slam title.

During a press conference, the 23-time Grand Slam winner learned that the current World No. 6 adored him and was asked to comment on the type of tennis she plays. He responded:

"Coco is on the rise. Physically she seems to be very fit. She's striking the ball very well. I think she broke to the kind of top of the women's game quite early. Some years ago I think she was like 16, 17, when she played fourth round of Wimbledon."

"But it still takes some time, a few years for things to come together where you feel that you are complete as a player, that you are ready to win slams and dominate the game," he added.

According to the Serb, Coco Gauff might win this year's US Open with the help of Brad Gilbert as her coach and mentor.

"She's still young, but now Brad Gilbert on her side with the great experience of coaching some of the greats, I think things are coming together for her. She's been playing well here," Djokovic said.

"I think she's coming very close to that stage and that level. So I'm sure that she has very high hopes for US Open and she should, because she's playing really well," the 36-year-old added