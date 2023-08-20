“It’s the biggest challenge I could get, it’s the best way to prepare for US Open” - Novak Djokovic on facing Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati Open final

After sending Alexander Zverev packing in the semifinals, Novak Djokovic is ready to take the court against Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final. He stated that he sees this matchup as the biggest challenge and the perfect warm-up for the US Open.

Djokovic cruised past Zverev in straight sets (7-6(5), 7-5) in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday, August 19, to set up a mouth-watering clash with Alcaraz in a rematch of this year's Wimbledon final.

In the other Cincinnati semifinal, Alcaraz came from a set down to beat Hubert Hurkacz 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3 and secure a spot in the final.

In a post-match press conference, Djokovic stated that while he has already gone toe-to-toe with Alcaraz on clay and grass, it is a whole new ball game on the hardcourts in Cincinnati.

“Well, I mean, I guess it's the ultimate challenge at the moment for me. We faced each other in the last three events. Roland Garros, clay. Wimbledon, grass. Now hard court. It's going to be the first encounter on a hard court,” he said.

The Serbian further said that playing the Cincinnati Open final against Alcaraz gives him the best opportunity to find his rhythm ahead of the US Open. On Sunday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion will be competing in a record 57th ATP Masters 1000 final.

“It's a very good test prior to US Open. Obviously different conditions. Here best-of-three, US Open best-of-five. It's still facing the top, top player of the world now who is in form. It's the biggest challenge I could get, so I'm looking forward to it. Now it's the best way to prepare for New York,” he added.

"This is what everybody wanted and expected" - Novak Djokovic on Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Following his win over Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, Novak Djokovic said that he was pleased to give everyone what they wanted and expected — a final between him and Carlos Alcaraz.

Cincinnati Masters marks the first tournament since Wimbledon that both the World No. 1 and 2 are playing, and they will fight it out for the Masters 100 title on Sunday.

“This is what everybody wanted and expected at the start of the tournament. Now here we are,” he said.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have crossed paths thrice on the ATP Tour, with the latter leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Serbian stated that he is cherishing the prospect of having a new rivalry in his long and successful career.

“It seems like it’s turning into a rivalry. I’m loving it,” he expressed.

