"A pitch perfect, three-word encapsulation of sportsmanship" - Novak Djokovic's note to Gael Monfils earns appreciation from tennis journalist

Novak Djokovic's note to Gael Monfils after he beat the Frenchman in Cincinnati has earned praise from tennis journalist Jon Wertheim.

The former World No. 1 returned to the United States after two years this week, for the first time since the 2021 US Open. On his return to the Cincinnati Open, the Serbian great faced veteran Monfils in the third round on Thursday (August 17).

Despite the Frenchman hitting six aces, he was no match for the in-form Djokovic, who beat him 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets. The win was the Serb's 19th straight victory against Monfils, thus surpassing Rafael Nadal's record for the biggest undefeated head-to-head (against Richard Gasquet).

After the match, Monfils requested the World No. 2 for an autograph, which the latter agreed to. The tennis titan also left a small note as he signed Monfils' shirt.

“#19. 17.08.23. Sorry, not sorry,” the Serb wrote, adding a smiley.

Wertheim later reacted to the autograph and the note and turned to social media to express his opinion. The 52-year-old journalist praised Djokovic for his "pitch perfect sportsmanship," saying:

“Sorry not sorry” is, in its way, pitch perfect, a three-word encapsulation of sportsmanship… I came here to win; yet I empathize with you and the context here."

"When you play one of the most athletic guys on the tour, you have to be ready" - Novak Djokovic on Gael Monfils

Novak Djokovic played against Gael Monfils for the first time in 2005. Since then, the duo have played 19 matches, with the Frenchman yet to win against the Serb.

Speaking after the match, the 23-time Grand Slam winner commented on his rivalry with Monfils.

"It was kind of an evolution of both players over the past 15-plus years that we've been playing each other in different parts of the world, also in juniors."

The World No. 2 also reflected on his 19th consecutive win over the Frenchman, praising his opponent's athleticism for making things difficult early on.

"I think early on I struggled a lot with him, I think physically as well. When you play on of the most athletic guys on the Tour, you have to be ready, every ball comes back. A couple of points today, especially in the first set he showed his athleticism."

Djokovic will now take on American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The Serb has played against Fritz six times so far, winning all the ties.

