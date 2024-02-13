American tennis legend Chris Evert recently paid tribute to late tennis coach Andy Brandi.

Brandi was an American college and professional tennis coach who coached the Louisiana State University Tigers tennis team until 2022 along with his son Chris Brandi. During his illustrious career, the American coached top-ranked players like Kathy Rinaldi and Carling Bassett.

The American was best known for his time as the head coach at the University of Florida from 1985-2001. During his time at UF, Brandi became the coach with the highest winning percentage (.915) in NCAA tennis history, a record he holds to this date.

Andy Brandi passed away on February 8, 2024 following a battle with cancer.

Tennis legend Chris Evert took to X (Formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to the former coach. Evert mentioned the American's coaching skills and called him a master of his craft, mentioning that she learned a lot from Brandi when he coached at Evert's tennis academy.

"Andy Brandi was a special man and will be greatly missed. A master at teaching and coaching tennis; I learned so much from him when he coached at @EvertTennis. Thoughts and prayers to his family…🙏"

Chris Evert holds the record for most Grand Slam finals lost

Chris Evert at the Wimbledon 1982

Chris Evert has received numerous accolades throughout her illustrious career.

Evert is an 18-time singles Grand Slam champion and is a former World No. 1. She completed the career Grand Slam twice and is a record seven-time women's singles French Open winner. She also holds the record for most consecutive years winning at least one Major (13).

The American was ranked as the World No. 1 for 260 weeks and ended the year ranked No. 1 seven times. She also won three Majors in doubles, two of which came by partnering with her longtime rival Martina Navratilova.

The 69-year-old also holds the record for the most singles Grand Slam finals appearances by a woman in the Open Era (34) and second in singles overall behind Novak Djokovic (36). Her record is also accompanied by another one - the most Grand Slam finals lost in the Open Era (16).

Chris Evert lost four out of six finals at the Australian Open, two out of nine finals at Roland Garros, seven out of 10 finals at Wimbledon, and three out of nine finals at the US Open.