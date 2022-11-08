"A sportsman like no other" - Television presenter hails Novak Djokovic's 'generosity of spirit' after Paris Masters speech

Gillian McKeith, a television presenter, has lauded Novak Djokovic for the sportsmanship he displayed following his loss to Holger Rune at the Paris Masters.

Rune stunned Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title. At the trophy presentation, the gracious Serb hailed Rune and expressed his appreciation for the 19-year-old's team and family before stating that the teenager deserved his first Masters 1000 title.

"I wanna say congratulations to you and your team and your family. You absolutely deserve this victory - what an amazing week you had, fantastic," Djokovic said.

"I'm not happy you beat me, but on the other hand I'm happy for you because I like your personality. I think you're a very dedicated guy that loves tennis and puts a lot of hours into hard work so it's paying off for you and I'm sure the future is bright for you and your team. Congratulations!" he added.

Gillian McKeith praised Djokovic on Twitter for his unrivaled generosity and sportsmanship.

“Fabulous generosity of spirit and the sportsman like no other..” she wrote.

Djokovic also took to Twitter to congratulate Rune on the win.

“Congratulations @holgerrune2003 and to your team. As always, thank you Paris for an amazing experience! Merci beaucoup!” he wrote.

“One of the best if not the best player in the history of the game” - Holger Rune’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou lauds Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune - Rolex Paris Masters

Holger Rune’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou has praised Novak Djokovic for his "class and fair play" while congratulating Rune on his remarkable victory in Paris.

Mouratoglou referred to Novak Djokovic as "one of the best if not the best player in the history of the game."

"Finally, Novak Djokovic, you are one of the best if not the best player in the history of the game, and today you have shown all your class and FairPlay. I’m sure there will be many more battles to come in the future!" he said.

Turning his attention to Rune, Mouratoglou said he was astounded at Rune's passion and fighting spirit, adding that he was blessed to be part of the teenager's team.

"Holger Rune, I am amazed by your determination, passion for the game and fighting spirit. These 4 weeks have shown all your qualities and potential to the world. I feel blessed to be part of your team. This Team that I want to thank for such an incredible vibe," he wrote.

