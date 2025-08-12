"A tennis match is no place for a baby" - Fans rally behind Emma Raducanu, slam parents after controversial Cincinnati Open incident

Fans online rallied behind Emma Raducanu and blamed the parents of a crying child after the controversial Cincinnati Open incident. The Brit faced disturbance from the child's cries during her loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.During her intense Cincinnati Open battle with Sabalenka, Raducanu was visibly distracted by a crying child in the crowd. While serving amid a crucial third-set game, she told the chair umpire, &quot;It’s been like 10 minutes.&quot; The umpire replied incredulously: &quot;It’s a child. Do you want me to send the child out of the stadium?&quot; The audience responded with a resounding &quot;yes.&quot; Despite the distraction, Raducanu held serve but ultimately lost in a final-set tiebreak 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-7(5). A video of the incident was shared on X, and fans condemned the parents for staying put and tournament security for not intervening sooner.&quot;When that obnoxious umpire asked the question you could hear people in the crowd scream yes. A tennis match is no place for a baby,&quot; one fan wrote.Cʜᴜᴄᴋ ᴅᴏᴜɢʟᴀs ✪ @ChuckDouglas_LINK@kostekcanu wth are the parents doing/thinking? You take your child to a sporting event in 90+ degree heat. A sporting event, mind you, that asks for silence between points as a courtesy to the players.. The child is uncomfortable and starts to cry and you just remain in your seat like&quot;It's the parents. Yes, children are inevitable, but not every place is appropriate for a baby. A tennis match, a sport that requires quiet for the players, is one of those places. If you can't calm your baby down, you as a parent should have the courtesy to leave on your own,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Nobody want's to hear your kid crying,&quot; a third fan wrote.Here are some more fans defending Emma Raducanu's reaction and condemning the parents.&quot;Yes people gotta learn there are adult spaces not everywhere is for your kids,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Parents need to do better,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Yes… who brings an infant to a pro tennis match? No manners. You can watch from home, you don’t need to ruin the match for the players,&quot; yet another fan wrote.Emma Raducanu takes pride in pushing World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to the limit in Cincinnati Open epicAryna Sabalenka and Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: GettyEmma Raducanu has shown encouraging signs of a comeback this year. Plagued by injuries and inconsistent coaching, she's now rediscovering her form under new coach Francisco Roig. In Washington, she made the semifinals, defeating the likes of Naomi Osaka and Maria Sakkari. She then beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Peyton Stearns in the National Bank Open before arriving in Cincinnati with renewed confidence and her best ranking (No. 39) in three years.At Wimbledon, Raducanu pushed world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka hard, surviving multiple set points in a tight first set before ultimately falling 7-6, 6-4. In Cincinnati, she made Sabalenka work even harder. This time losing 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5) in a three-hour epic. Despite the loss, Raducanu outscored Sabalenka overall, 125 to 123. After the match, Emma Raducanu reflected (via Sky Sports): &quot;She’s world No 1 for a reason… I pushed her more than I did at Wimbledon… to have pushed her on a hard court… I’m pretty proud.&quot;It was the first time she had taken a set off Sabalenka and signified clear progress. Raducanu’s 2025 season has been one of rebuilding. Her recent performances at Washington, Montreal, and now in Cincinnati suggest she's regaining both form and confidence.