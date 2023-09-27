Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, recently showed off the panda souvenir she received from her boyfriend after his 2023 Chengdu Open victory.

Zverev, ranked No. 10 in the world, defeated Roman Safiullin in a thrilling three-set final on Tuesday, September 26. The 26-year-old came back from a set to clinch the game with a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory, winning his second title of the season, after triumphing in Hamburg earlier this year.

Zverev also boosted his chances of qualifying for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he is a two-time champion (2021 and 2018).

On Tuesday, Thomalla shared a picture on Instagram of Zverev kissing her on the cheek, while they hold the pandas:

"A trophy for the shelf and 4 pandas for the nursery we’re already bringing home 🥰🏆🐼🐼🐼🐼 Next stop: Beijing," Thomalla wrote on Instagram.

Zverev’s run at the Chengdu Open was impressive, as he dropped only three sets in four matches. He started with a three set win over Pavel Kotov in the round of 16, after receiving a bye in the previous round. He then defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets in the quarterfinals, before overcoming Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov in two tight sets in the semifinals.

Alexander Zverev will now head to Beijing for the 2023 China Open, where he is seeded eighth.

Alexander Zverev to face Diego Schwartzman in China Open 1R

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 US Open

Alexander Zverev will face Diego Schwartzman in their upcoming first round match at 2023 China Open on Thursday, September 28.

Zverev, eighth seed in Beijing, is coming off a successful Asian swing that saw him win his 21st career title in Chengdu after rallying past Roman Safiullin in the final.

On the other hand, Schwartzman has had a disappointing season, dropping to No. 133 in the rankings after failing to defend his points from last year. The 31-year-old has only won nine matches in 2023.

This will be the sixth meeting between Zverev and Schwartzman, with the former leading their head-to-head series 3-2. They last played at the 2020 Nitto ATP finals robin round, where the German won in three sets.

Both players will be looking for a strong start in Beijing, as they face a tough draw that could see them clash with top players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, and many more.

The winner of the match will advance to the second round and face either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Yi Zhou.