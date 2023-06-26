Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa's love story has been the talk of the town for some time now. The Greek tennis professional recently shared an adorable picture of his girlfriend.

Earlier this month, tennis fans started to speculate that the duo has been dating after they changed their profile pictures on Spotify. Soon after, the tennis players added fuel to the raging topic by dancing together, and Badosa tying Tsitsipas' hair and then planting a kiss on his cheek.

Tsitsipas and Badosa also started a joint Instagram account, where they often post pictures of them spending time together. A few days later, the 2023 Australian Open finalist finally admitted his relationship with Badosa and called them "soulmates."

On June 26, Monday, Stefanos Tsitsipas shared a video on Instagram. He shared a video of Paula Badosa brushing her teeth and appreciated her "brushing technique" before calling her a future Wimbledon winner.

"When it comes to brushing her teeth, she's got the perfect grip and technique....a true future Wimbledon champion in the bathroom," the Greek player wrote on his Instagram story.

How have Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have fared in 2023 so far?

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the 2023 Australian Open final but lost to Novak Djokovic. The Greek has had a disappointing outing at the Rotterdam Open as well as the Sunshine Double.

At the Monte-Carlo Open, Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals of the campaign but lost to American Taylor Fritz, 6-2, 6-4. He replicated his good form as he reached the final of the Barcelona Open. In the summit clash, he lost to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

The two-time Grand Slam finalist also reached the semifinals of the Italian Open in Rome. At the 2023 Roland Garros, he lost to Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Paula Badosa, on the other hand, suffered a thigh injury at the start of the year. The Spaniard had to withdraw from the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 due to her injury. She also missed the Australian Open due to the same.

She returned to the tour at the Doha Open but lost in the opening round. After a string of poor results, she reached the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula.

Badosa was last seen in action at the Italian Open, where she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals. She did not participate in the French Open due an injury in her spine.

