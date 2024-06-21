"A weekend I will never forget" - Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer exchange niceties after Spaniard gushes over 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' documentary

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer shared compliments after the Spaniard praised Federer's documentary, "Twelve Final Days." The documentary was released globally on June 20, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia, the film chronicles the final 12 days of Federer's illustrious professional tennis career which ended at the 2022 Laver Cup. The documentary features appearances by tennis legends such as Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, and many others.

The film also delves into the emotional journey of the Swiss' family, including his wife Mirka and their four children: twin daughters Myla Rose and Charlene, and twin sons Leo and Lenny went through leading-up to his retirement.

Roger Federer's last match was a doubles where he partnered with Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup, representing Team Europe. They went up against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock but despite a valiant effort, the duo fell short in a hard-fought battle.

The documentary captured the raw emotions leading up to and following the match and highlighted the friendship and camaraderie between Federer and Nadal.

Recently, the Spaniard took to social media and congratulated the Swiss on the release of his documentary and stated that their doubles match at the 2022 Laver Cup was an unforgettable experience for him.

"Congratulations Roger, my friend. This was a weekend I will never forget! I can’t wait to watch Twelve Final Days!" he captioned his Instagram post.

In response, the 20-time Grand Slam champion expressed his gratitude to Rafael Nadal for his support during his final match, describing the weekend as "one for the ages."

"Thanks for being there. What a weekend for the ages," Federer wrote.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also took to Instagram stories to congratulate the Swiss maestro on the release of his documentary.

"Thanks for your support pal. A weekend we will never forget 🙌🏽 ," Federer wrote.

Roger Federer: "When Rafael Nadal hit the tour, you could feel that there was something really special there"

In the documentary Roger Federer discussed how people often wonder how he and Rafael Nadal share such a strong friendship off the court when they had such a fierce rivalry on the tennis court.

He also revealed that when Nadal first emerged on the tennis scene, he recognized the Spaniard's exceptional talent and had predicted his future success in winning numerous Grand Slams.

"I think the world is a bit puzzled sometimes how we can be good friends. But I think it's possible to play tough and fair, but yet on the side be friendly. When he hit the tour, you could feel that there was something really special there. He was going to win Slams, we knew it. I was at the top at the time, so for him to respect me was a very natural, normal thing," Federer said.

Federer further stated that his relationship with the 22-time Grand Slam champion began on amicable terms. However he admitted that, as their rivalry intensified, he felt a sense of threat of his top ranking.

"And for me, I always thought it's very nice to support young guys coming through, so I think the relationship kicked off on a very friendly manner. And then comes obviously the time where the rivalry starts kicking in. I lost my first match against him and in the first instance, it was, like, "I don't want to have this guy here." I like being at the top alone. So I have to really find a way and dig deeper and look into myself, saying, like, "Okay, how am I going to deal with this now", because it was a bit of a mind-bender," Federer added.

