"A win for the restoration of common sense, justice and decency" - Tennis fans react to reports of Novak Djokovic getting visa to compete in 2023 Australian Open

Social media broke into a frenzy following reports of the Australian government overturning Novak Djokovic's three-year ban from entering the country. Fans were quick to express their joy, with many calling it a win and questioning the mandate of the anti-vaccine stand.

The former World No. 1 was deported from Australia just days before the 2022 Australian Open was to commence as his visa was revoked by a federal court. His ban was to extend till 2025 due to his vaccination status.

However, reports emerged on Tuesday that the Australian government overturned the Serbian's visa ban as they previously lifted the mandatory vaccination rule for foreign visitors.

If he is allowed to compete, the World No. 8 will be gunning to win a record 10th Australian Open crown, which will also see him tie Rafael Nadal for 22 Grand Slam titles.

Reacting to the news, one fan said it was a huge decision and added that it was a win for the restoration of common sense, justice and decency.

"This is huge. A win for the restoration of common sense, justice and decency. This essentially admits the validity of the anti-mandate position. Hopefully, those who cheered his deportation and gloated about it introspect and admit that they were wrong," a tweet read.

Another fan opined that this would be Djokovic's best chance to win a record 10th Australian Open title.

"Great news ….let’s go Nole for the record 10th Title," another fan wrote.

One user was over the moon and said "good things happen to good people eventually."

"Oh my God! I am literally shaking. This is like the best news ever. Thank you, God. Thank you, universe. Good things happen to good people eventually. @DjokerNole time to go sit on your throne. I am so happy today and super proud of him for always sticking with his gut," one post read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic says making ATP Finals history motivates him to do well in Turin

Novak Djokovic gestures to the crowd during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic is currently playing in the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin. The Serb beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6(4) to advance one step closer to an elusive sixth title, which will also see him draw level with Roger Federer for most ATP Finals titles.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the former World No. 1 said that creating records has always been a huge motivating factor for him and he will continue to do so.

"Well, of course, I'm aware of it (on drawing level with Federer with six titles). Making history of this sport is always a big motivational factor for me. I mean, doesn't maybe necessarily affect the whole approach to the specific match because I'm experienced enough and I know myself well and what I need to do in order to prepare for my next challenge and next opponent," he said.

Djokovic, who last won the ATP Finals title in 2015, will meet Andrey Rublev in his next match in Turin.

