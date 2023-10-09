After his remarkable victory in the ATP Challenger Tour in Charleston on October 1, Abedallah Shelbayh has made a triumphant return to Rafael Nadal's tennis academy. In the tournament, which kicked off on September 25, Shelbayh secured his maiden ATP Challenger Tour title by defeating 24-year-old American player, Oliver Crawford, with a score of 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3 in the final.

The 19-year-old reached a historic milestone as he became the first player from his country, Jordan, to claim an ATP Challenger Tour title. Since entering the top 300 in February 2023, he has achieved a career-high ranking of No. 215, marking yet another historic accomplishment for a Jordanian player.

“It’s something special for me to represent Jordan at such tournaments at a high level. Being able to win such a great event is such a big title for me, the biggest of my career so far,” he said after winning the trophy. (via ATPtour.com)

On Sunday, October 8, an Instagram post from the Rafa Nadal Academy account showcased Shelbayh alongside Rafael Nadal, with both sharing smiles on a tennis court while posing for a picture.

The Rafa Nadal Academy was founded in 2016 by the 22-time Grand Slam champion and is situated in Mallorca, Spain. Toni Nadal, who previously coached his nephew, serves as the academy's director. Abedallah Shelbayh made the move to Mallorca in 2018 to become a part of the academy.

Nadal, who was present at the academy to welcome him back, commented on the post, saying:

"Congrats!!!! Vamosssss."

"Rafa is good, recovering" - Rafael Nadal's uncle comments on the possibility of his return in 2024

Recovering from an injury

Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni, has weighed in on the potential return of the Spaniard in 2024, saying that he is progressing well in his recovery.

“Rafa is good, recovering. If all goes well he wants to return to the court for the 2024 Australian Open,” Toni Nadal told El Desmarque.

The former World No. 1's last match came at the Australian Open in January, where he faced an early exit, losing in the second round to America's Mackenzie McDonald. He suffered a hip injury that required surgical intervention during the summer. Consequently, Nadal made the decision to take an extended break from the sport to concentrate on his recovery and rehabilitation.

Among his 22 Grand Slam victories, Nadal has secured the Australian Open title twice. The first win came in 2009, where he triumphed over Roger Federer in the final. His most recent Australian Open victory came in 2022 when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the title clash.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here