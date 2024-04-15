Fans online were overjoyed when Rafael Nadal formally announced that he was set to participate in the Barcelona Open. Nadal entered the main draw of the tournament through his protected ranking and was seen practicing on the courts in the lead-up to the tournament.

Nadal has not played competitive tennis on the ATP circuit since the Brisbane International in January. The Spaniard missed the majority of last season as well due to injuries.

Olly posted the news of Nadal's comeback on X (formerly Twitter):

"Rafael Nadal announces in his press conference that he will play Barcelona:"I came here a bit of a last minute decision, because I didn't know if I was going to be able to play. Tomorrow I will be on the court."

Expand Tweet

Having already had a few last-minute withdrawals this season, Nadal's official confirmation assures fans of the Spaniard's participation at the Barcelona Open. One fan on X wished that Nadal could turn back the clock and produce good results.

"About damn time! hope he rolls back the years"

Expand Tweet

Another fan hoped the Spaniard would play through the tournament without any fitness issues.

"Great news. I hope he stays fit during the matches."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans online:

"I'm big fan of djokovic but it's a gréât news for tennis !" said another fan.

"Excited nervous happy and so glad for fans in Barcelona let’s go champ" said another fan.

"Shame that Alcaraz pulled out. Would have liked to see Nadal vs Alcaraz" opined a fan

"It’s good that it’s his home court so he can feel more relaxed. Vamos Rafa!" said another fan

Rafael Nadal had to battle hip and abdominal injuries to come back on the tour

Rafael Nadal, Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal has had problems with injuries throughout his career and the Spaniard has recently struggled with hip and abdominal injuries.

His injuries have become so frequent that the former World No. 1 is reluctant to disclose the problems he is suffering from physically.

"In my statement, when I was eliminated from Monte Carlo, I said I couldn't play. I don't feel like saying I have a problem here or a problem there. I get tired of saying my hardships. The worst thing that can happen is that. I can't play again. Do I know what can happen again?," Nadal said in the press conference.

Nadal underwent a complicated arthroscopic surgery to have the injured part of the hip reinforced so that he could put an adequate amount of pressure on the area while playing. As per BBC reports, Nadal had already marked certain tournaments on the 2024 calendar to have a suitable farewell to his tennis career.

However, at the Brisbane International, the hip injury flared up again and changed the Spaniards's comeback plans. The Spaniard also withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters at the last moment due to abdominal injury issues.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : Will Rafael Nadal win the Barcelona Open in 2024 on his comeback? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback