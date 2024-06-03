"Absolute undead nightmare of an opponent" - Fans in disbelief as Novak Djokovic roars to comeback against Francisco Cerundolo to reach French Open QF

Novak Djokovic turned heads as he battled through an injury scare against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open to advance to the quarterfinals. The Serb's remarkable performance has left tennis fans in disbelief.

On June 3 in Paris, Djokovic encountered a formidable challenge from Cerundolo but ultimately secured a hard-fought 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory, booking a spot in the last eight of the tournament. Despite facing a knee issue during the match, the World No. 1 displayed resilience and recovered in pursuit of his 25th Grand Slam.

Djokovic's triumph over Cerundolo marked his 370th match win in Majors, a feat surpassing Roger Federer's record. Leading up to his victory against the Argentine, he faced tough challenges against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Roberto Carballes Baena, and Lorenzo Musetti.

Following Novak Djokovic's roaring win, tennis fans were left astounded and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their reactions. One user described the Belgrade native as an "absolute undead nightmare of an opponent," adding:

"There's something about Novak Djokovic screaming his way back into a tennis match that will never get old. Absolute undead nightmare of an opponent and you know you've lost if you have to face it."

Another wrote:

"It is always the same movie and its f*****g CINEMA."

"When he got injured and barely run on court I really hoped that he retired. But here we are. Another 5 set match for our grandpa. Whatever happens, I couldn't be more proud of Novak Djokovic," one user posted.

"He may be too battered to win this #RolandGarros, but the level, the will he’s found in the last 48-plus hours to comeback from down two sets TWICE is special, even more so at this stage of his career," one account tweeted.

"It's on repeat in my head," another wrote.

"His Intensity and the Passion for the Sport is Unparalleled!" one user commented.

Novak Djokovic to face Casper Ruud in French Open 2024 QF

Casper Ruud (L) and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic is set to square off against Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on June 5, in a rematch of their final from last year's edition of the tournament, where the Serb emerged victorious.

Ruud, a two-time Roland-Garros finalist, will enter the match on the heels of a 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over American No. 1 Taylor Fritz. Before that, the Norwegian secured wins against Felipe Alves, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

This will mark Djokovic and Ruud's second encounter this season, having previously faced off in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, where the latter took home the victory. The Serb holds a commanding 5-1 head-to-head lead against his younger rival.

