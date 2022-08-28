"Absolutely disgusting article reeking with disdain towards both players" - tennis fans slam news agency for piece on Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic

The tennis world is eagerly awaiting the start of the 2022 US Open — and even more so, to witness Serena Williams take to the court in her last professional tennis tournament. Williams, who announced her decision to hang up her racket after New York, is scheduled to play Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in the opening round of her home Slam.

The tennis match, which could be one of the last in the American's long and illustrious career, has generated plenty of media attention — and understandably so.

Kovinic herself spoke about the clamor surrounding the match, saying it made her feel both happy and slightly stressed. Tennis fans online, however, have noticed some tasteless media coverage leading up to this highly-anticipated first-round US Open encounter.

Several, including the likes of Kovinic's fellow WTA player Ellen Perez, took to Twitter to slam London-based news agency Reuters for one particular piece, entitled "Kovinic who? Unknown from Montenegro prepares to send Serena into retirement" — taking objection to the manner in which the headline and article spoke lowly of Kovinic's accomplishments as a tennis player.

Describing both the headline and the article as "disgusting," Perez said the piece belittled Kovinic's achievements — which as she pointed out in a subsequent tweet included being a former top-50 player, reaching four WTA finals and having big wins over the likes of Petra Kvitova, Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu.

"Your headline and entire article where you belittle Danka Kovinic’ achievements is disgusting," Perez wrote on Twitter.

"Top 50 -Wins against: Pliskova, Bencic, Vinci, Kvitova, Radacanu, Jabeur, Puig, Sakkari, Rogers and Fernandez - 4 WTA finals - AO and Roland Garros third rounds. I mean being top 100 and direct entry into slams is an achievement in itself and warrants respect," the Aussie further wrote in response to a fan's tweet.

Perez's tweet seemingly opened the floodgates for others, with netizens coming forward with criticism of the way the piece was presented — with many variously dubbing it as "gross" and "disgraceful."

Fans also flagged the apparent lack of tennis knowledge on the part of the agency correspondent, who failed to highlight Kovinic's on-court accomplishments. Putting a spin on the headline itself, one Twitter user wrote: "Reuters who?"

Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic to open Monday's night session at US Open

Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic will open the evening session on Arthur Ashe on Monday

Meanwhile, as per the schedule of play released by the US Open earlier this week, Kovinic will take on Serena Williams in the first match of the evening session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium — the main show court of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center — on Monday.

Williams is playing in her 21st US Open main draw event and has lifted the trophy on six prior occasions. Kovinic, meanwhile, will make her fifth main draw appearance at Flushing Meadows. Her best performance has been reaching the second round on two occasions — 2015 and 2020.

The evening session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium gets underway at 7 pm local time.

