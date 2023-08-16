"Absolutely embarrassing" - Liam Broady slams Manchester United for Mason Greenwood statement

British tennis player Liam Broady slammed Manchester United for their recent update regarding the future of footballer Mason Greenwood at the club.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 and charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour. While the charges were dropped in February 2023, his future at the football club remains uncertain, pending the results of an internal investigation.

Earlier reports had stated that United would announce their decision ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season. According to The Athletic, Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold had informed the club's senior officials in early August that they were planning to bring Mason Greenwood back.

However, the club have delayed the announcement and said in the recent statement that no decision has been reached.

Broady, currently ranked 117th in the ATP rankings, criticized the club statement, calling the decision "nitty."

"Man United. In all seriousness, this decision is far removed from the opinions of 99% of the fanbase it’s laughable. Absolute nitty decision," Broady wrote on Twitter.

Journalist Chris Winterburn had an interesting view on the statement, saying on social media:

"There is a fantastically grim line in the Greenwood story that sums the whole thing up. ‘The player would not be put forward for any foundation affiliation or programs’. If that is the case, that is literally saying without saying ‘we think he’s a good footballer but a terrible person, so we’re gonna keep him for football’".

The British tennis player seemed to agree with the journalist's comments, quoting him and writing:

"Absolutely embarrassing."

Liam Broady is a huge Manchester City fan

Liam Broady at Wimbledon 2023

Broady is a massive football enthusiast and supports English Premier League club Manchester City. Ahead of his opener at Wimbledon 2023 against Constant Lestienne, the club's official account on Twitter wished Broady luck.

After beating Lestienne in three sets, the 29-year-old said:

"But, yeah, I mean, it was cool. It was about 20 or 30 minutes before I went on today. They tweeted me. I thought, 'Oh, God, I'm not going to tweet them now before the match, I'm want to try and get a win, then I can reply'."

Broady earned himself the biggest victory of his career at the Wimbledon Championships last month, where he stunned fourth seed Casper Ruud in five sets in the second round of the tournament.