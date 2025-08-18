"Absurd to complain about this" - Iga Swiatek's fans slam Lindsay Davenport over 'ridiculous' claim about Pole's 'unfair' advantage at Cincinnati Open

Former World No. 1 Lindsay Davenport has sparked controversy with her blunt claim about Iga Swiatek's match scheduling at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. The American made the contentious remarks while commentating on Swiatek's blockbuster semifinal clash against Elena Rybakina.

Although Rybakina made a strong start to the contest by taking a 5-3 lead in the opening set, Swiatek bounced back to claim an impressive 7-5, 6-3 victory. With her win, the Pole advanced to the final of the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati for the first time in her career, doing so without losing a set during her campaign.

However, Lindsay Davenport expressed her belief that Iga Swiatek had gained an unfair advantage at the Cincinnati Open, pointing out that all of the World No. 3's matches at the event had 11 AM or 1 PM starts. She argued that this allowed Swiatek to acclimatize to competing in the hot conditions during the day. In contrast, Davenport highlighted that Elena Rybakina had played two of her matches in different conditions at night.

"Both matches against Mertens and Keys, both at night (for Rybakina). I don't believe Swiatek ever played even in the late afternoon. I believe she was early every single day. You get used to these conditions. That's when it doesn't seem totally fair," Davenport said.

Swiatek's fans did not take kindly to Davenport's "absurd" remarks, contending that the schedule also ensured that the Pole had no respite from the heat. One fan even alleged double standards, claiming that the former World No. 1 hadn't expressed similar concerns about Coco Gauff's perceived favorable scheduling at last year's US Open.

"Most players don't like early matches. Iga does, so she asks for them. It's absurd to complain about this," one fan posted.

"Or should you look at it another way? Iga has been playing in sweltering heat in all her games and should be depleted in that weather whereas the other players got to play in cooler temperatures?," a fan contended.

"Davenport disappoints every time she opens her mouth. Wished she talked about favourable draws and scheduling for Coco at US open.. but she was nowhere to be found," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others lamented that someone like Davenport was always quick to "belittle" the six-time Grand Slam champion's achievements with such "ridiculous" comments.

"Iga haters everytime they see iga is peaking so they try to downplay her achievements," one fan commented.

"Every time she has a good run, every time she plays well - this happens; someone trying to belittle her skills, explain her achievements away or blame something else. And it is only when it's Iga, too. You all are scared. And I am loving it. JAZDA!!! 🤍❤️," another fan chimed in.

"Here we go again, a ridiculous statement. Iga does not control scheduling or when her matches are played or the time of the day. If Davenport feels so passionately bring it up to the organizers. What’s next? Complaining about why a 6-time GS champ is playing on the main court?" said yet another.

Interestingly, Anna Kalinskaya also raised complaints about the match scheduling at the Cincinnati Open because her quarterfinal clash against Iga Swiatek was scheduled in the daytime slot.

"I like early matches" - Iga Swiatek makes her feelings known on Cincinnati Open scheduling

Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek has often shared her preference for receiving the daytime slots at tournaments. She reiterated this preference when asked about competing in intense heat at the Cincinnati Open during a press conference at the WTA 1000 event.

The World No. 3 also said that the heat was manageable but suggested that the process would be made easier if players had "more time to breathe" between games.

"But in terms of scheduling, I don't know, it's a tricky question cause I like early matches. But for sure, I mean this kind of heat is like something that we just need to survive, and it's not like we can't. I think, maybe giving like five more seconds to use the towel or have more time to breathe because it's a bit harder, that would be nice. But besides that I think we can handle it," Iga Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Jasmine Paolini in the Cincinnati Open final. The Pole will enter the contest with a major advantage, as she enjoys a perfect 5-0 winning record against Paolini.

