Abu Dhabi Open 2024 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucșa

Things are heating up at the Abu Dhabi Open 2024 as the last eight players battle it out for a place in the semifinals on Day 5.

Three of the top four seeds - Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina, and Ons Jabeur, are still alive at the Abu Dhabi Open. The top seed Rybakina held her nerve in a gripping contest against Danielle Collins while Ons Jabeur made light work of Emma Raducanu in the second round.

Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea has given her critics some thinking to do after outclassing Caroline Garcia and third seed Maria Sakkari en route to the quarterfinals. She will be eager to continue her dream run in Abu Dhabi.

Predictions for all the fixtures lined up for the Abu Dhabi Open on February 9

Barbora Krejcikova vs Liudmila Samsonova

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 8

Fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova will take on the talented Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open. The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 1-1, with Krejcikova winning their most recent encounter at the 2023 Stuttgart Open.

Samsonova will be hoping to develop the killer instinct this year after failing to get over the line in three finals on the main tour last year. Her potential is quite evident and the Russian is close to making a significant impact. She has yet to drop a set in Abu Dhabi and looks like she means business.

Krejcikova, on the contrary, has won 67% of her matches in the last 12 months on hardcourts. She hardly broke a sweat during her opening encounter against Sara Sorribes Tormo as the Spaniard was forced to retire after 47 minutes due to injury. The Czech will feel fresh and fancy her chances of edging past Samsonova in the last eight.

The player who settles in quickly and controls the tempo between rallies will have the upper hand in this match. It is most likely that Krejcikova uses her creativity and quick decision-making skills to pass this grueling test in the quarterfinals.

Pick: Krejcikova to win in three sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa

Elena Rybakina at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Day 4

Top seed Elena Rybakina will hope to get over her Australian Open hangover with a successful run at the Abu Dhabi Open. She made a slow start against Collins in the first round but picked up her game to outsmart the American in three sets. The Kazakh is one of the favorites to lift the title.

Her opponent Cristina Bucsa, on the other hand, is having a fairytale run in Abu Dhabi at the moment. She entered the main draw via the lucky loser system in the qualifiers and outclassed tricky opponents like Wang Xinyu and Heather Watson in the first two rounds.

The 26-year-old has nothing to lose against the top seed and will hope to put on a spirited performance. She has the potential to up her level against Rybakina, but it is most likely that the World No. 5 will overpower Bucsa and continue her run at the Abu Dhabi Open.

Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Day 3

Brazilian powerhouse Beatriz Haddad Maia entered Abu Dhabi on the back of a decent third round appearance at the Australian Open. She showcased her resilience and elite fitness to outlast Wang Xiyu and Magda Linette in the first two rounds and will be hoping to bring the same energy against Ons Jabeur next.

The Tunisian set things straight in Abu Dhabi after a timid run at the Australian Open, bowing out to 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the second round. She began her campaign with a solid win over Emma Raducanu and looks determined to make a serious impression in Abu Dhabi.

Considering their head-to-head score and results at the highest level, Jabeur will be a slight favorite to come out on top. Fans can expect an absorbing contest between the duo, but the player who maintains their focus and converts their half chances frequently will secure a place in the last four.

Pick: Beatriz Haddad Maia to win in three sets.

Daria Kasatkina vs Sorana Cirstea

Daria Kasatkina at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Day 3

Lastly, Russian tennis sensation Daria Kasatkina will take on in-form Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals.

Kasatkina showed her class against tricky opponents like Diane Parry and Ashlyn Krueger in the first two rounds. She delivered under pressure in both matches and will be hoping to tighten up her game even further in the quarterfinals.

Sorana Cirstea, on the other hand, had a dazzling run at hardcourt events last year and is finally clicking into form again. Despite early exits in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne, she turned things around in Abu Dhabi, outclassing Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia in the first two rounds.

Kasatkina will be wary of her opponent's potential and needs to approach this match with caution. If she lets her errors pile up and fails to convert her chances, she might have her back against the wall, competing against a confident Cirstea in the quarterfinals. It will be interesting to see if the Russian can absorb the pressure and come up with the goods against the dangerous Romanian.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in three sets.