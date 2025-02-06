Abu Dhabi Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 4

Top seed and defending champion Elena Rybakina will headline action on Day 4 of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open. Tennis action is already into the quarterfinals, and players will have their eyes set on the all-important last four spots.

Rybakina will take on Ons Jabeur in her quarterfinal encounter, set to be the first for the evening session on Stadium Court. Earlier in the day, former Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova and the reigning Olympic champion Bencic will open play on the central court.

Leylah Fernandez will also take to the Stadium Court for her quarterfinal encounter, while the ABCD Court 1 will witness all the doubles action for the day. There's plenty to look forward to at the WTA 500 tournament, so let us take a look at how the schedule will pan out for Day 4 of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Schedule for Day 4 of Abu Dhabi Open 2025

Ons Jabeur enjoys huge popularity in this pary of the world. (Source: Getty)

Stadium Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: [WC] Marketa Vondrousova vs [WC] Belinda Bencic

Followed by: [8] Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger OR Daria Kasatkina

Followed by (Not before 5 pm local time): [1] Elena Rybakina vs Wakana Sonobe OR Ons Jabeur

Followed by: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova OR Magda Linette vs Linda Noskova OR Paula Badosa

ADCB Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: Luisa Stefani / Heather Watson vs [4] Kristina Mladenovic / Shuai Zhang

Followed by: [1] Jelena Ostapenko / Ellen Perez vs Timea Babos / Nicole Melichar-Martinez

Followed by (After suitable rest and not before 5 pm local time): Ulrikke Eikeri / Makoto Ninomiya vs [WC] Laura Samson / Marketa Vondrousova

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Where to watch

Tennis fans can enjoy the Day 4 action from the Abu Dhabi Open live on the following channels across the globe:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on the Stadium Court will begin at 1 pm local time in the morning session, while the evening session will kick off at 5 pm local time. The tennis action on the ADCB Court 1 will be played in a single session, set to commence at 2:30 pm local time. The final match on the court, however, will only be played after suitable rest given that Marketa Vondrousova will also be playing her singles match earlier in the day.

