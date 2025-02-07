Abu Dhabi Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 5 

The tension is rising at the Abu Dhabi Open as we enter the business end of the event. Top seed Elena Rybakina is still in contention to defend her title as only four out of 32 participants remain in the singles draw in Abu Dhabi.

Rybakina held her nerve to survive a three-set thriller against Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. The Tunisian almost pulled off an upset, but the Kazakh came through in two hours and 13 minutes, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(4).

Belinda Bencic, on the contrary, has been gliding past her opponents in the Abu Dhabi Open. She started her campaign by cruising past Rebecca Sramkova and Veronika Kudermetova in the first two rounds before overpowering Marketa Vondrosouva in the quarterfinals. She defeated the Czech Vondrosouva in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3.

Rising star Linda Noskova also turned heads in the Abu Dhabi Open this week. The 20-year-old humbled the second seed Paula Badosa in the second round and then brushed aside Magda Linette in the quarterfinals. She outfoxed the Pole Linette in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Joining Noskova in the last four will be American Ashlyn Krueger. The youngster, also 20-years-old, has already defeated two of the top 10 seeds en route to the semifinals. She first edged past Daria Kasatkina in the second round and then outsmarted Leylah Fernandez in the last eight. Krueger defeated Fernandez in an engrossing three-set bout, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Two experienced professionals and two talented youngsters will battle it out for the prize in Abu Dhabi. It will be interesting to see if Rybakina can continue her run and successfully defend her title this week.

Schedule for Day 5 of Abu Dhabi Open 2025

Stadium Court

Starting at 4:30 p.m. local time: (1) Jelena Ostapenko / Ellen Perez vs Laura Samson / Marketa Vondrousova

Followed by: Linda Noskova vs Ashlyn Krueger

Followed by: (1) Elena Rybakina vs Belinda Bencic

ADCB Court 1

Starting at 4:30 p.m. local time: (4) Kristina Mladenovich / Zhang Zhuai vs Olivia Gadecki / Olivia Nicholls

To view the full schedule, click here.

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Where to Watch

Fans can watch the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Match Timings

Proceedings on the biggest court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will kick off at 04:30 p.m. local time. There will be one additional women's doubles match played on Court ADCB at 4:30 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Stadium Court) Start time (ADCB Court 1) USA & Canada

February 7, 2025, 7:30 a.m. ET

February 7, 2025, 7:30 a.m. ET UK

February 7, 2025, 12:30 p.m. GMT

February 7, 2025, 12:30 p.m. GMT India

February 7, 2025, 6:00 p.m. IST

February 7, 2025, 6:00 p.m. IST

