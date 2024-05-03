Jiri Lehecka was recently critical of Pedro Cachin after the Argentine asked Rafael Nadal for the Spaniard's shirt following their third-round Madrid Open match.

Cachin proved to be the first tough test for Nadal at this year's Madrid Open, with the Spaniard having reached the third round following straight-sets victories over Darwin Blanch and Alex de Minaur. While the 22-time Grand Slam winner dominated the Argentine to win the first set 6-1, Cachin stormed back into the contest and clinched the second set 7-6(5).

However, it was Nadal who secured progress to the fourth round after a vintage display in the third set, which finished 6-3 in the Spaniard's favor. During Nadal and Cachin's handshake at the net, the Argentine asked the Spaniard for his shirt. The former ATP World No. 1 duly obliged, and also gave Cachin a warm hug.

Nadal's win over Cachin set him up for a clash against 30th seed Lehecka. The young Czech put on a stellar display of tennis against the veteran and ousted him from the ATP Masters 1000 event following a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Following the conclusion of the post-match, on-court formalities, Lehecka attended a press conference, where he was asked if he had asked Nadal for his shirt like Cachin. The Czech said that he did not agree with what Cachin did, despite having no problem with it.

"If you are playing a match and you are thinking about asking the guy to give you something, then, I mean, why you are there? It's kind of weird, in my opinion. I mean, everyone can have his own opinion on this thing. I totally respect what Pedro did. It's absolutely fine for me. I have zero problem with it. But for me I would not do such a thing," Lehecka said (via The Tennis Letter on X).

However, Lehecka's take was not well-received by the majority of tennis fans on social media. One set of fans called out the 22-year-old directly.

"This dude acting like him beating Nadal is due to his "superior mental game" and not Nadal playing at 1% of his abilities. Lol," wrote one fan.

"Talking soo much s**t just like his coach did years ago...that ended well," commented another fan.

"Get over yourself Dude!! Like seriously you are so cringe to listen to and to look at..," another fan chimed in.

"What a tool. “It’s kind of weird” but then says “I respect what Pedro did”. Man, don’t be sneaky when dissing someone and own up to it. Players across all sports swap jerseys and ask their idols for things and somehow it ain’t a problem so don’t act all high & mighty. Just do you," wrote another fan.

Another set of fans questioned Lehecka's stance while completely backing Cachin's act of asking for Nadal's shirt.

"I can’t believe this is even an issue, if you are meeting an absolute legend of the sport you’ve given your life too, why wouldn’t you take potentially the only chance you may get to ask for his shirt?" asked one fan.

""If you are playing a match and you are thinking about asking the guy to give you something, then, I mean, why you are there?” is like seeing football players exchange jerseys and saying that’s what they came to play for when will tennis players stop being so uptight," another fan wrote.

"They make such a big deal about the shirt. What if Cachin asked spontaneously. It doesn’t really matter and he’s no less of a player for having asked. Carry on people," another fan commented.

"Rafa is on the verge of retirement. Cachin maybe dreamed all his life about playing against his idol. I don’t see a problem for him asking for the shirt, also it’s in the football culture of south america. He just needed a souvenir. It’s a grand gesture, a sign of respect," chimed in another fan.

"Thank you Rafael Nadal" - Pedro Cachin after getting the Spaniard's shirt at the Madrid Open

Pedro Cachin in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Cachin was full of gratitude towards Nadal for his kind and compassionate gesture of giving the Argentine his shirt. Despite being dealt a loss by the Spaniard that dashed his Madrid Open hopes, Cachin took to social media to express his feelings.

"Thank You Rafael Nadal. It was a dream, this is so nice," Cachin wrote on both X and Instagram.

Lehecka, despite facing backlash from tennis fans, is set to make his first ever ATP Masters 1000 semifinal appearance in the Spanish capital. The Czech reached the semis following Daniil Medvedev's mid-match retirement during their quarterfinal contest, and will face Felix Auger-Aliassime, whose progress was a result of Jannik Sinner's withdrawal.

