Actor Tom Hiddleston dons iconic Roger Federer cap on day out with fiancee Zawe Ashton and child

Pictures of actor Tom Hiddleston wearing the iconic Roger Federer (RF) cap on a day out with the fiancee Zawe Ashton and their baby surfaced online recently. Hiddleston currently lives in London with his partner, Zawe Ashton.

The 42-year-old has been dating Ashton since 2019 and the couple got engaged in March last year. They welcomed their first child in October 2022 and are yet to reveal the baby's name and gender.

The couple was captured taking a walk outside with their baby, with Hiddleston wearing a Roger Federer cap.

Hiddleston paired the black Roger Federer cap with a sky-blue casual top and a pair of navy bottoms. The actor was captured talking to the baby and sharing a laugh with partner Ashton.

Hiddleston became a household name with his role as the mischievous Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The character gained immense popularity and was adapted into separate television series, Loki, the first season of which was released in 2021. Hiddleston will portray the God of Mischief in the upcoming second season as well.

Ashton is herself an actress as well. She has made a name for herself with roles in TV shows Fresh Meat and Not Safe for Work. Ashton has also worked in films like Dreams of a Life and Velvet Buzzsaw.

The couple recently attended the final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic during the Wimbledon Championships on Sunday, July 16. Hiddleston was spotted at SW19 on Day Eight with his mother, Diana Hiddleston.

A brief history of the 'Roger Federer' brand

A woman wears Roger Federer earrings: Paris Masters

Roger Federer began his association with American apparel brand Nike in 1994. The Swiss walked away from Nike after his contract with the company expired in March 2018. After the split, the former World No. 1 signed with Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo. However, the rights to his 'RF' logo remained with Nike for two more years.

The Swiss announced the return of the iconic logo on December 1, 2020. Since then, it has remained the symbol of the 20-time Grand Slam winner's partnership with Uniqlo.

The 'RF' logo came into existence in 2003 when Federer's wife Mirka used a similar logo for marketing a cologne. The logo was later modified and adopted into a brand by Nike. The Swiss first wore the 'RF' initials during the Wimbledon 2006.

