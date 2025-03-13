"Interesting, they're all afraid of Danielle Collins" - Fans amused as Coco Gauff and Madison Keys discuss "biggest trash talkers"

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys recently gave their thoughts on the "biggest trash talkers" on the WTA Tour. While the World No. 3 shied from singling out any of her peers, the tennis community on social media unanimously claimed that Danielle Collins was the one player who is by far the most demoralizing to her opponents, going by her on-court demeanor during matches.

Earlier this week, Gauff and Keys took part in a media activity organized by WTA, where they were asked to name some of the notable "trash talkers" in the women's game. Both players made light of the fun exercise as they talked about how the 20-year-old had snubbed her occasional doubles partner and friend Jessica Pegula's plans of watching a movie together.

Funnily enough, many fans believe that Coco Gauff and Madison Keys were refraining from mentioning fellow American Danielle Collins, going by the replies to the above video on Instagram. One fan hilariously claimed that the two WTA pros were "afraid" of the 31-year-old, who has a rather intimidating persona on and off the court.

"Interesting... they're all afraid of Danielle," the fan wrote in the replies.

Via WTA Instagram replies

Another fan insisted that Collins would herself agree to her status as the biggest trash talker on the women's tour.

"Just say Collins she will not care one bit, she will agree," they wrote followed by a laughing emoji.

Via WTA Instagram replies

Below are a few more reactions from Instagram:

Via WTA Instagram replies

Coco Gauff suffers surprise exit at BNP Paribas Open 2025

Coco Gauff was upset by Belinda Bencic at BNP Paribas Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, exited this week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in the fourth round, losing to a resurgent Belinda Bencic in three sets on Wednesday (March 12). The American initially led the Swiss by a set before eventually surrendering the match 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 in two hours and 21 minutes.

The result would be a source of disappointment for Gauff considering she reached the semifinals and the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in the Californian desert in her last two appearances. With her Round-of-16 defeat, the World No. 3 fell to an 11-5 win/loss record at the Palm Springs event.

The 20-year-old will now be looking to regroup at the Miami Open, which begins next week. She has yet to go past the fourth round of the 1000-level event in her five career appearances (2019, 2021-24).

