"After 0-7 0-14, in one match a rivalry is born" - Tennis world reacts to Coco Gauff beating Iga Swiatek and reaching Cincinnati Open final

Coco Gauff produced one of the most memorable wins of her career by beating Iga Swiatek and reaching the final of the Cincinnati Open.

Gauff entered the WTA 1000 event seeded seventh and reached the semifinals following wins over Mayar Sherif, Linda Noskova and Jasmine Paolini.

Here, she faced World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who had defeated the American in all of the seven prior meetings between the two without dropping a single set.

Gauff won a tough opening set via a tiebreak before the Pole claimed the second set 6-3 to force the match into a decider. The American held her nerve to win the last set 6-3 and reach a WTA 1000 final for the very first time in her career.

Many from the tennis fraternity took to social media to hail Gauff for beating Swiatek. Former doubles World No. 1 Pam Shriver claimed that a rivalry between the two players was born with the American's first win after losing all of her previous matches and sets against the Pole.

"After 0-7 0-14 in one match a rivalry is born," Shriver's tweet read.

Mark Petchey stated that Gauff registered the best win of her career by beating Swiatek.

"Amazing end and what a way to get your best career win @CocoGauff. Congrats to the team - Pere Riba and @bgtennisnation plus Jarmere Jenkins and of course Mum and Dad. Great summer," Petchey tweeted.

Former World No. 1 Tracy Austin stated that the match between Gauff and Swiatek was one of the very best of 2023.

"Congrats ⁦@CocoGauff⁩ One of the best matches of the year!! Such physicality, power and intensity from both players. ⁦@CincyTennis⁩," Austin's tweet read.

Coco Gauff will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Karolina Muchova in Cincinnati Open final

Coco Gauff in action at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati

After defeating Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff will next face either second seed Aryna Sabalenka or Karolina Muchova in the final of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Gauff leads 3-2 in her head-to-head with Sabalenka, making it the sixth meeting between the two if the Russian were to advance. Gauff will face Muchova for the very first time if the Czech makes it to the final.

Gauff has enjoyed an impressive 2023 season, winning 37 out of 50 matches so far with two titles to her name. She recently won her first WTA 500 tournament at the Citi Open without dropping a single set.