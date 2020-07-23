Novak Djokovic sent ripples across the whole tennis world when he tested positive for COVID-19 last month. The Serb had organized and participated in the Adria Tour, an exhibition tournament for charity, where he and three other tennis players fell prey to the dreaded virus.

Djokovic has since recovered, testing negative a couple of weeks ago, but the criticism for his actions refuses to stop. Many believe the World No. 1 showed lack of responsibility by failing to implement social distancing measures at his tournament, with the shirtless party at a Belgrade nightclub eliciting special backlash.

One of the most vocal detractors of Novak Djokovic's nightclub incident was Nick Kyrgios, who repeatedly pointed out the Serb's blatant disregard for safety. But Kyrgios has now himself been spotted at a nightclub in Australia, and that too without any visible signs of social distancing.

Did Nick Kyrgios go too far with his criticism of Novak Djokovic & Co?

Nick Kyrgios has been blasted on social media for his hypocrisy

The videos of Novak Djokovic dancing away to glory with his colleagues Sascha Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov - the latter of whom was the first player to announce that he had tested positive - were admittedly quite damning.

And Nick Kyrgios, who has often been the target of social media trolling himself, grabbed the opportunity to take non-stop digs at Novak Djokovic & Co - even going as far as calling them "potatoes".

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

The Aussie went on a roll with his tweets and Instagram posts, taking the moral high ground over his colleague's follies. Kyrgios argued that the likes of Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov had put the health of many in danger, as they had interacted with the attendees throughout the fortnight.

Kyrgios also labeled Dominic Thiem - another Adria Tour participant - as "insensitive" after the Austrian defended his friends.

In his take-down of Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios also pointed out how people were "losing lives, loved ones and friends" during the global health crisis. But now that he has posted pictures of himself partying at a nightclub in Adelaide, his comments have been branded hypocritical by many.

Nick Kyrgios was seen hanging out with his friends at the nightclub named "Heaven". In one of the pictures, the controversial player wasn't even wearing a mask.

Previously, Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker had come to the defence of the 17-time Major winner by saying that Nick Kyrgios shouldn't be slinging mud at his colleagues in public. But Kyrgios had responded that he was just trying to hold Novak Djokovic accountable for making light of the safety guidelines, which he and his family were observing 'respectfully'.

Rats? For holding someone accountable? Strange way to think of it champion, I’m just looking out for people. WHEN my family and families all over the world have respectfully done the right thing. And you have a goose waving his arms around, imma say something. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

The Aussie's nightclub pictures prove otherwise though. And this transgression is particularly concerning given that Australia has seen 501 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours - the country's highest since the epidemic took hold in March.

The COVID-19 crisis is still very much a reality, in Australia and everywhere else. And Nick Kyrgios hasn't done himself any favors by doing exactly what he accused others of doing.