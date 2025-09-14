After Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul shows up to support Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe-led Team USA during Davis Cup tie vs Czechia

Tommy Paul made an appearance at Delray Beach, Florida, to support Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Team USA during their Davis Cup tie against Czechia. Shortly ahead of Paul's visit, Ben Shelton also came down to the tournament to support his country.Paul wrapped up his US Open campaign on August 31 after being defeated in the third round by Alexander Bublik and is currently in his downtime. The American was expected to compete at the Davis Cup, but he pulled out of the event due to injuries. However, despite his withdrawal, the American showed up at the tournament to support Fritz, Tiafoe, and Team USA.The 28-year-old shared a video on his Instagram story, showcasing his time at the match. The video carried a glimpse of the fans cheering for his country, and he captioned the same with an American flag.&quot;🇺🇸&quot;Paul's Instagram storyAlong with this, a user on X also shared glimpses of Paul's presence at the Davis Cup, where he was seen sitting in the spectators' box, enjoying the match. Here are the pictures:Along with Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton also withdrew from the Davis Cup due to a shoulder injury. The same was also responsible for the end of his US Open campaign, as he had to withdraw from the Grand Slam in the third round against Adrian Mannarino.Tommy Paul opened up about his foot injury ahead of the US Open The 2025 season has been a roller-coaster for Tommy Paul, as several of his tournaments were affected due to his foot injury. This did not just derail his French Open campaign in the quarterfinals but also affected his Wimbledon Championship, which ended in the second round.Ahead of the US Open, the American opened up about his injury, revealing how this year has been a little different for him in a conversation with Flashscore. Along with this, he also talked about his foot's recovery post-Wimbledon: (as quoted by The Tennis Gazette)&quot;This year has been a little different than most. I’ve been dealing with a little bit of injury in my foot at Wimbledon, so kind of had a little bit of recovery to do for that, so I sat out of a couple tournaments in the States. It breaks my heart, because I love nothing more than playing tennis in the States, in front of US fans. It’s a lot of the reason that I play. I absolutely love it, so to miss it, it really sucked,&quot; said Tommy Paul.He further spoke about how his foot was 'amazing' ahead of the US Open:&quot;The foot is actually amazing. The foot’s never felt better. It’s literally the best it’s felt in five years. I’m pretty pumped about that,&quot; he added.During the Wimbledon Championships, Tommy Paul proudly showed off how living in Florida helped him cope with Wimbledon weather, while others were struggling with the heat.