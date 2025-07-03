“The heat is an advantage to me" - Tommy Paul proudly shows off how living in Florida helped him cope with Wimbledon weather while others struggled

Tommy Paul shared his views on the rising heat at Wimbledon, sharing how being a resident of Florida has helped him handle the situation better. The tournament began on June 30 and will conclude on July 13, 2025, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Paul's Wimbledon journey started on July 1, when he squared off against Johannus Monday in the first round. The American overwhelmed the Brit and advanced to the next round, with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. He will next be seen competing in the second round against Sebastian Ofner on July 3, 2025.

Along with the terrific showdowns, Wimbledon this year is also witnessing immense heat, as it recorded its hottest-ever opening day in 148 years on June 30, when the temperatures soared to more than 32 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the temperature was more than 33 degrees Celsius. The officials arranged extra precautions for the players, such as ice towels being exchanged more frequently and the ice cooler by the courts being filled regularly.

This heat has been a matter of concern for some players, including Jessica Pegula, Priscilla Hon, and more, but Tommy Paul did not fall under this list. In an interview, he opened up about the Wimbledon heat, calling it an advantage for him, as he lives in Florida. Stating hydration as the possible solution for the rising temperature, he said:

"We hydrate a little bit more, put more electrolytes in your body. I think for the most part all of us kind of prepare for battles no matter what. We prepare pretty similar. Maybe the day before I’ll think about drinking more fluids, but really not too much different.

"I think the heat during the match is an advantage to me, because I just came from Florida two weeks ago. But the heat during the night last night was an advantage for all the Brits, because I guess they’re used to sleeping with no AC, and I am not!"

Tommy Paul made his feelings known about competing at Wimbledon

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

In an interview ahead of competing at the Wimbledon Championships, Tommy Paul opened up about his thoughts on competing at the tournament. This event will mark the American's second grass-court tournament of the ongoing 2025 season after the Eastbourne Open. There, he witnessed an early exit in the first round after locking horns with Dan Evans, who qualified for the next round with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Opening up about competing at Wimbledon, Paul said that he entered the tournament with a competitive mindset and revealed that he wants to win. Making his feelings known about giving his best, he wrote, as quoted by ATP Tour:

"I want to win. I don't like losing in any situation. I am a competitive guy. I want to win and I am not coming into the tournament like, ‘I'm going to play Wimbledon, if I lose it’s okay.’ I am going to give it my best, and I feel like I have prepared as well as I can in this situation," said Tommy Paul.

Tommy Paul started his 2025 season by competing at the Adelaide International, where he reached the semi-final but couldn't advance to the finals after being bested by Félix Auger Aliassime.

