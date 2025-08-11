  • home icon
After billionaire dad's $260 million investment, Emma Navarro suffers shock loss in opening match at Cincinnati Open

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Aug 11, 2025 08:17 GMT
Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Emma Navarro at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4 - (Source: Getty)

Emma Navarro's early exit from the Cincinnati Open came as a blow after her father Ben Navarro invested $260 million in the tournament. The billionaire heiress' father bought the tournament in October 2022 and recently upgraded the facilities and venue for spectators and players.

Emma Navarro's father, Ben, is an American businessman and entrepreneur, best known for founding Beemok Capital, a private investment firm that oversees a range of initiatives, including tennis tournaments like the Charleston Open and the Cincinnati Open. The CEO of the Sherman Financial Group, LLC, bought the rights to the Cincinnati Open after acquiring Charleston Tennis LLC in 2018.

The tennis ace player began her 2025 season with an Australian Open quarterfinal appearance, and hasn't advanced farther than the last of 16 in most tournaments. In her father-owned Charleston Open, Navarro played Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals but succumbed to the latter in straight sets 7-5, 7(7)-6(1).

In Cincinnati, she suffered a shocking loss to German player Ella Seidel in two sets. In the first set, the latter went up to 5-4 before saving break points to lead 6-4. The American player dominated the second set comfortably, but lost five games in a row to fall short in the third set.

The revamped 126-year-old Cincinnati tournament, administered by Ben Navarro, has expanded the grounds, designed a player clubhouse, enhanced the dining spaces, and built a fan pavilion and premium garden suites, among others.

Emma Navarro once shared that she doesn't like to be identified with the billionaire tag

Emma Navarro at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Previews - (Source: Getty)
Emma Navarro at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Emma Navarro has forged her career path despite bearing the label of a billionaire princess. She inherited the sporting traits of her grandfather, who was a football player and coach during his time. The 24-year-old also made waves at the NCAA level, winning the NCAA Singles Championships in 2021, representing the University of Virginia.

Building her name in the professional tennis circuit, Emma Navarro has always refused to be addressed by the billionaire label. Amid the Wimbledon campaign this year, she clarified that her upbringing was traditional, focused on learning toughness and work ethic.

“I don’t love being referred to as whoever with however much money’s daughter. It’s a label I don’t really like. I didn’t grow up being handed things. We grew up in a sort of traditional way. We’d get up at 6 a.m. on a Saturday morning and go play tennis. Growing up it was a priority that we learnt toughness and we learnt work ethic.” (via Economic Times)

Navarro's best Grand Slam finish was at the 2024 US Open, where she reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

