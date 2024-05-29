After canceling Rafael Nadal's farewell, French Open director drops major hint about why Spaniard might not retire in 2024

Rafael Nadal's potential final Roland Garros campaign concluded on an unfortunate note, as he bowed out with a first-round loss to Alexander Zverev. Given the conspicuous absence of a farewell ceremony for the Spaniard, French Open director Amelie Mauresmo has clarified the reason behind its last-minute cancellation.

Joining the ranks of Robin Soderling and Novak Djokovic, Zverev became only the third player to beat Nadal at the French Open, claiming a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory in their highly anticipated first-round match.

Following his heartbreaking loss, the Spaniard engaged in a discussion with Mauresmo and decided to address the crowd, delivering an emotional speech in lieu of the expected farewell ceremony.

During a recent visit to the Amazon Prime Video set, Mauresmo explained that all plans were in place for a fitting ceremony to honor the 14-time French Open champion. However, Rafael Nadal had a change of heart due to his belief that his journey at Roland Garros wasn't over yet, acquiescing to simply addressing the crowd instead.

Trending

"He was moved but also content. He said ok to speak, because we obviously gave him the choice. Everything was still contained because in his head, he wasn't finished. Everything was ready (for the farewell ceremony) because that was the idea. He told us, he told me, but then he changed his mind," she said.

Mauresmo emphasized that the Spaniard's week of training at the French Open had proved "crucial," instilling in him the hope that it might not be his final appearance at the claycourt Major and leaving open the possibility that he might not retire in 2024.

"I think his build-up throughout the week of training here has been crucial. And from the moment he found his level again, he said to himself that it might not be the last, so we canceled everything at the last moment," she said.

"What if he had told us that we could prepare something in the last few weeks? Yes yes. That was the spirit," she added.

"I am not going to close doors" - Rafael Nadal on whether he will retire at the end of 2024

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal expressed a similar sentiment in his post-match press conference, hinting at the possibility of prolonging his tennis career beyond 2024.

However, the Spaniard also acknowledged that extending his career would be very difficult, asserting that when the "illusions" of being able to continue fade, he will definitively announce his decision to retire.

"If I continue to be happy on a day-to-day basis and my physical body responds to me, I am not going to close doors," Nadal said (as quoted by Punto de break).

"Logic tells me that it is very difficult, but the passing of the weeks is what will give me the answer. When the energy runs out and the illusions are over I will know, and that day I will communicate it definitively," he added.

Nadal has set his sights on competing at the upcoming Paris Olympics after his early exit from the French Open, potentially joining forces with Carlos Alcaraz for a dream doubles partnership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here