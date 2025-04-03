After Carlos Alcaraz, Spaniard's younger brother Jaime follows suit with infamous haircut

Carlos Alcaraz's barber, Victor, who has become quite a popular figure in the tennis fraternity, recently gave a haircut to the Spaniard's younger brother, Jaime. Jaime, who is only 13 years old, is also looking to join his older brother as a professional tennis player.

The World No. 3 has been getting his haircuts from Victor for a long time and the barber often shares the looks he gives the Spaniard on his Instagram account. The 21-year-old usually gives himself a new look from Victor following some milestone wins or ahead of a big tournament. He visited him after winning the Olympic silver, after winning Wimbledon, and other such moments.

Though the Spaniard's fans aren't a fan of the haircuts Victor gives, often making jokes about it on social media, Alcaraz doesn't seem to be bothered by them. Not only the four-time Grand Slam champion, but it looks like his younger brother, Jaime, has also been getting his haircuts from the infamous Victor barber.

Jaime clicked a selfie with Victor, following his haircut, which the Spanish barber shared on his Instagram story. He also called Jaime,

"The future 🎾," Victor captioned.

Via Victor Barber's INSTAGRAM.

Interestingly, back in January, Victor had announced that he would be closing down his business on February 28, which had sparked some amusing reactions from Carlos Alcaraz's fans. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

On the other hand, Alcaraz once revealed how Jaime looked up to him and would even copy his haircut.

"Jaime asked the barber to make him the same hair as me" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Jaime's wish to get his hair cut by Victor may have a very sweet reason. During his appearance at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh last year, Carlos Alcaraz revealed, during his press conference, that his mother told the Spaniard that Jaime asks his barber to give him the same hair as his elder brother, whom he looks up to.

“His haircut I hear because I don’t spend too much time at home, so I hear from my mother that he asked the barber to make him the same hair as me. So it is funny and hilarious.”

Though Jaime has been making quite a name for himself already, emerging as a finalist at the Rafa Nadal Tour in Seville, Carlos Alcaraz stated that he doesn't like the comparisons people were making between him and his younger brother, as it may add unnecessary pressure on Jaime.

