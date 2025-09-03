After being caught with model Laila Hasanovic's picture on his phone, fresh claims about Jannik Sinner's romance rumours come to light

Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic's rumored romance recently became a talking point for the owner of an ice cream shop in Monte Carlo. The owner claimed that the rumored lovebirds spent significant time at the shop before the Italian headed to the USA for his Cincinnati Open and US Open campaigns. Sinner was recently captured on camera using his phone at the US Open, with his phone screen bearing a picture of Hasanovic.
Nicoletta Stampfl, a co-owner of the 'Santo Gelato' ice cream shop in the La Condamine neighborhood of Monte Carlo, recently told Italian weekly magazine Dipiù:
"Sinner and Laila Hasanovic live in the La Condamine neighborhood of Monte Carlo. Our shop is right below their building."
She went on to speak highly of Danish model and social media influencer Hasanovic, likening her to Sinner on the basis of their kind-natured personalities.
"I really like Laila; she's kind, just like Jannik. She's beautiful, very simple in the way she carries herself and dresses. In short, she's a very natural girl. They speak English to each other...," Stampfl added.
The ice cream shop owner also talked about the reigning World No. 1 and defending US Open champion's taste in ice cream.
"Sinner knows a thing or two about it. When he comes here, he tastes it before deciding. But in the end, he always chooses pistachio and black cherry, his favorite flavors," she continued.
Stampfl concluded by claiming that Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic spent time sitting together outside 'Santo Gelato' prior to the Italian departing Monte Carlo for the USA. She said:
"And they sat outside the shop for quite some time."
Neither Jannik Sinner nor Laila Hasanovic have confirmed romantic relationship; Italian currently preparing for US Open QF clash against talented compatriot
Both Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic have so far remained tight-lipped about their relationship, neither confirming nor denying the raging rumors about them. Chatter about the possibility of a romance between the pair gained momentum after Hasanovic was spotted attending the World No. 1 and four-time Slam winner's matches at this year's French Open and Wimbledon Championships.
Irrespective of what truth there is to the rumors romantically linking Sinner and Hasanovic, the Italian's focus right now is firmly on successfully defending his US Open crown. In his upcoming quarterfinal match at the hardcourt Major, Sinner is set to face compatriot Lorenzo Musetti.
In the two completed matches between the Italians previously, it was Sinner who came out on top on both occasions, making him the favorite on paper to progress to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows. If the defending champion does progress to the last four, he will square off against either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alex de Minaur.