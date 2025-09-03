US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (10) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: September 3, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Sinner at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner arrives in New York on a dominant note. Sporting a 31-4 record in 2025 before playing at the US Open, he has claimed two Grand Slam titles already this year, the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Ad

Trending

He made the final in Rome after returning from a doping suspension earlier in the season. He also reached the French Open final and the Cincinnati final, showcasing unmatched consistency across all surfaces.

World No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti has had an impressive season, boasting a 26-12 record before the US Open. Although titles have eluded him, his clay-court results have raised eyebrows. He has been a finalist in Monte Carlo and achieved semifinal runs in Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros. His early hard-court form was inconsistent, but he’s looked solid in New York so far.

Ad

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Sinner and Musetti will clash for the third time on the ATP Tour when they meet in the US Open quarterfinals. Sinner leads the head-to-head 2-0, having beaten Musetti convincingly in 2023 in Monte-Carlo 6-2, 6-2 and in 2021 in Antwerp 7-5, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -2000 -8.5 (+130) Over 30.5 (-135) Lorenzo Musetti +900 +8.5 (-190) Under 30.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Musetti at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

At the US Open, Sinner has asserted full control through four matches. He opened with a commanding 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Vit Kopriva, followed by another straight-sets win against Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Ad

He then handled Denis Shapovalov in four tight sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in the third round before beating Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

Musetti, meanwhile, struggled early in the North American hard-court swing with early exits. But he is now hitting his stride. He opened with a win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, followed by victories against David Goffin and Flavio Cobolli (via retirement).

In his Round of 16 match, Musetti dominated Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 to reach his first hard-court Slam quarterfinal.

Ad

Shared teamwork in Davis Cup between Sinner and Musetti brings a layer of familiarity to this matchup, with Musetti knowing Sinner’s game well. Still, the World No. 1 is on a relentless run. Even if this match gets dragged into five, Sinner’s consistency and brutal form suggest he’ll prevail again.

Pick: Sinner to win in five sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More