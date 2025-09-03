US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (10) Lorenzo Musetti
Date: September 3, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti preview
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner arrives in New York on a dominant note. Sporting a 31-4 record in 2025 before playing at the US Open, he has claimed two Grand Slam titles already this year, the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
He made the final in Rome after returning from a doping suspension earlier in the season. He also reached the French Open final and the Cincinnati final, showcasing unmatched consistency across all surfaces.
World No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti has had an impressive season, boasting a 26-12 record before the US Open. Although titles have eluded him, his clay-court results have raised eyebrows. He has been a finalist in Monte Carlo and achieved semifinal runs in Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros. His early hard-court form was inconsistent, but he’s looked solid in New York so far.
Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head
Sinner and Musetti will clash for the third time on the ATP Tour when they meet in the US Open quarterfinals. Sinner leads the head-to-head 2-0, having beaten Musetti convincingly in 2023 in Monte-Carlo 6-2, 6-2 and in 2021 in Antwerp 7-5, 6-2.
Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti odds
Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction
At the US Open, Sinner has asserted full control through four matches. He opened with a commanding 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Vit Kopriva, followed by another straight-sets win against Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
He then handled Denis Shapovalov in four tight sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in the third round before beating Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.
Musetti, meanwhile, struggled early in the North American hard-court swing with early exits. But he is now hitting his stride. He opened with a win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, followed by victories against David Goffin and Flavio Cobolli (via retirement).
In his Round of 16 match, Musetti dominated Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 to reach his first hard-court Slam quarterfinal.
Shared teamwork in Davis Cup between Sinner and Musetti brings a layer of familiarity to this matchup, with Musetti knowing Sinner’s game well. Still, the World No. 1 is on a relentless run. Even if this match gets dragged into five, Sinner’s consistency and brutal form suggest he’ll prevail again.
Pick: Sinner to win in five sets