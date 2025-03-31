After crushing Novak Djokovic's hopes, Jakub Mensik reveals shocking details of his bizarre Miami Open title run

Jakub Mensik has shockingly revealed that he almost withdrew from the 2025 Miami Open, just one hour before his first match. The Czech emerged as the eventual champion on Sunday, March 30.

Mensik beat his idol Novak Djokovic with a spirited display in the final of the Masters 1000 in Miami, with the score reading 7-6(4), 7-6(4). In doing so, he crushed the tennis legend’s hopes of a 100th career title.

Before his victory against Novak Djokovic, Jakub Mensik edged out Taylor Fritz and secured promising wins against Arthur Fils and Roman Safiullin. He was gifted a walkover by his compatriot Tomas Machac in the fourth round after being forced to withdraw due to illness. Meanwhile, in the second round, Mensik came up trumps against recently-crowned Indian Wells champion Jack Draper, 7-6(2), 6-6(3).

In the first round, he prevailed against Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets. However, it has now come to light that the 19-year-old was preparing to pull out of the tournament just one hour before taking the court against the veteran Spaniard.

In his victory speech, Mensik disclosed that he’d incurred a knee injury and was only able to compete, thanks to an ATP physio.

"Big, special thanks to one of the ATP physios, Alejandro, because I have to tell you one story."

"One hour before my first match in here, I was holding the paper of pulling out from the tournament because my knee was hurting a lot," he said.

Jakub Mensik on beating Novak Djokovic in Miami Open 2025 final: "Because of the physio I'm standing here"

Jakub Mensik (R) pictured at the 2025 Miami Open - Image Source: Getty

According to Jakub Mensik, luck worked for him not only because of the physio’s miraculous treatment but also because he wasn’t able to submit his letter to the referee, who was on a lunch break.

"I was just lucky then the referee was having lunch," he said.

The Czech player credited the ATP physio for completely reversing his fortune at the Miami Open.

"So then for the last time I came for the treatment. He (the physio) did a miracle and because of him I stepped on the court, and because of him I'm standing here," Mensik continued. "So thank you, big special thanks for him and thank you guys for everything. Thanks."

Interestingly, the Miami Masters 1000 is Jakub Mensik’s career’s first-ever title. He previously featured in the final of the ATP 250 in Doha in 2024 but came up short against Karen Khachanov. Courtesy of the triumph, Mensik, who commenced his campaign ranked No. 54 in the world, assumes a new career-high ranking of World No. 24 on Monday.

