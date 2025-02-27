After Daniil Medvedev's complaints, Matteo Berrettini makes frustration clear with balls on ATP Tour

Matteo Berrettini has shared his frustration with the constant changing of the tennis balls on the ATP Tour. Many players have expressed their concern over the issue and a prominent name is Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev has repeatedly voiced his opinion against changing tennis balls from tournament to tournament and discussed the slow courts and balls at the Rotterdam Open earlier this month. However, his criticisms often draw the ire of tennis fans.

Berrettini relayed the same (via The National):

“I feel like the balls are getting slower and slower all the time. But at the same time what’s most important for us, I think, is consistency. We have to try with the same ball, at least on the same surface. We play on clay, we play with the same ball and the quality of the ball is really important, so for our injuries, and I know a lot about that, it’s really important."

The Italian said he liked Dunlop tennis balls which Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka have criticized:

“I personally like a lot the Dunlop balls, I think they’re the best. But again, everybody has different opinions.”

Berrettini is currently competing at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, where he has been playing some scintillating tennis. He kicked off his campaign by ousting the veteran Gael Monfils in straight sets and followed it up with another straight-sets win against Christopher O'Connell to reach his second quarterfinal of the year.

Medvedev, the top seed in Dubai, defeated Jan-Lennard Struff and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening two rounds.

Matteo Berrettini will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals, Daniil Medvedev to play Tallon Griekspoor

Matteo Berrettini - Source: Via Getty Images

Asked about his upcoming quarterfinal against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom he has a 1-3 head-to-head against, Matteo Berrettini said (via The National):

“Stefanos is definitely improving his game, he’s obviously a great champion of our sport. He proved many times that he could come back. I saw him because he played against a good friend of mine, Lorenzo Sonego, in the first round and he was playing good. So it will be for sure a tough match, but I’m ready, I’m feeling ready and feeling happy. So let’s see.”

Daniil Medvedev, who has humorously reignited his feud with the net camera, will play Tallon Griekspoor next in their first professional meeting. The winners will face each other in the semifinals.

