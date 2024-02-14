"After Jannik Sinner beat me at Australian Open, I was scared Novak Djokovic could beat him in straight sets" - Andrey Rublev

Jannik Sinner lifted the Australian Open trophy in January, ousting the likes of Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev en route to his maiden Grand Slam trophy.

The Italian was in sublime form throughout the fortnight, but few, including the opponents that he beat, saw him oust 10-time former champion Djokovic in the semifinal.

Rublev, who lost to Sinner in the quarterfinals, in his latest interview with Ubitennis on the sidelines of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, said he was positive that Djokovic would beat the Italian in straight sets. The Russian said the thought worried him since he had himself lost to Sinner in straight sets and that made him wonder if he was not at the level to be competing against the top names.

Sinner’s four-set triumph over Djokovic, however, made Rublev feel that the Italian was just playing some of his best tennis and inspired him to keep pushing to find his highest level as well.

"After Jannik Sinner beat me in Australia, I was scared that Novak Djokovic could beat him in three [straight] sets," Andrey Rublev said.

"And I said to myself: 'Ok, if Novak beats him in three sets, how much do I have to work after losing to Jannik in three sets?' How far are they from their level? Then the fact that Sinner also beat Novak Djokovic, it made me realize that I just have to work and keep pushing." he added.

"Maybe I didn't expect Jannik Sinner to be able to beat me so easily" - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev during his 2024 Australian Open match against Jannik Sinner

Andrey Rublev admitted while he went into his Australian Open quarterfinal knowing that Jannik Sinner was the favorite to win, he did not expect to lose in straight sets.

"I wasn't surprised, I expected him to be able to beat me, his level at the moment is impressive," Andrey Rublev said. "Maybe I didn't expect him to be able to beat me so easily, in just three sets."

Rublev, however, was quick to add that he does not have any bad memories from his matches against Sinner before noting his opponent played at an “extraordinary” level in Melbourne.

"I honestly don't regret any match with Jannik Sinner, he always deserved to win," the Russian said. "I would say that the worst defeat was the one in Australia.

"Because I didn't expect him to win so easily, as I said, but I don't regret anything because I think he deserved to win, he played at an extraordinary level," he added.

Rublev opened his Rotterdam campaign with a win against Zizou Bergs on Wednesday (February 14) and will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round.