After Jimmy Kimmel's controversial suspension, tennis insider spotlights parent company Sinclair's connection to the sport and why it's significant

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg has piled up on broadcast group Sinclair after it came out that they had influenced ABC's decision to suspend the Jimmy Kimmel live show over its eponymous host's comments on Charlie Kirk's assassination.Earlier on Wednesday (September 17), Kimmel landed in hot water during his show on account of two assertions: that the Republicans were trying to &quot;score political points&quot; by deriding Kirk's shooter, Tyler Robinson, and that their mourning of the late US social commentator had other motivations. Considering the current political climate in the country, the 57-year-old was consequently taken off air by the American Broadcasting Company (ABC).Sinclair, Inc.—ABC's biggest affiliate group—later took to X (formerly Twitter) to call Jimmy Kimmel's comments &quot;inappropriate and deeply insensitive&quot; in its statement, while also insisting that the famous host's platform warrants &quot;respectful and constructive dialogue&quot;.&quot;Mr. Kimmel's remarks were at a critical moment for our country,&quot; Sinclair Vice President wrote in the statement. &quot;We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities.&quot;The fallout from the above controversy has since prompted American journalist Ben Rothenberg to offer a rather new scoop to the fans. According to him, Sinclair still has deep ties with premier tennis streaming service Tennis Channel. &quot;Sinclair still owns Tennis Channel, it feels worth pointing out in this cultural moment,&quot; Ben Rothenberg wrote in a repost of Sinclair's statement on Wednesday.The broadcast group acquired Tennis Channel for $350 million in March 2016, following which their access and media profile in the sport have grown massively. For what it's worth, the latter company has had a mixed reception over the last few years, with a few fans having accused them of &quot;biased&quot; reporting recently.Top ATP caravan travels to Laver Cup this weekend before Asian tennis swing beginsMeanwhile, the 2025 edition of the Laver Cup is almost upon us. Team Europe, led by World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, will be eager to defend its 2024 title against Team World at the three-day exhibition event in San Francisco, USA. The likes of Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, and Alex de Minaur are also playing in the eighth edition of the competition.After the top players are done with their participation at the Laver Cup, which will run from September 19 to 21, they will travel to Asia as the season reaches its final leg. While Alcaraz will make his debut at the Japan Open, Zverev and de Minaur join Jannik Sinner as the top seeds at the China Open. Both of the ATP 500 tournaments will kick off on September 25.