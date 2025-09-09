John McEnroe landed in controversy during his commentary stint at the 2025 US Open after his "derogatory" comments about a veteran female staffer caused a stir. The staffer, Susan Perkins, has now broken her silence on the ordeal she suffered as a result of McEnroe's mockery.

The drama erupted during Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz's quarterfinal clash at the New York Major, when an elderly female staff member was seen delivering restrung rackets to one of the players. McEnroe, who led the ESPN broadcasting team for the US Open, said "thank you, grandma" and remarked "good time for her age group" when Perkins appeared on the screen.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Susan Perkins has opened up about how "dismissive and hurtful" it felt to hear John McEnroe's remarks. She pointed out that she was simply doing her job and didn't deserve to be "mocked" and stereotyped by the former World No. 1, who was expected to keep his commentary contained to the players.

"I would like to tell John McEnroe that his comments such as "good time for her age group" and "grandma" felt dismissive and hurtful rather than humorous. I was simply doing my job delivering a restrung racket to a player. His job is to comment on the players, not other people working on the court," Perkins said.

"It is one thing to jest, it's another to stereotype someone based on age. I've worked at the US Open for years and spent that time supporting the sport with pride and professionalism, yet those comments made me feel invisible and mocked," she added.

Perkins revealed how McEnroe's comments had cast a pall over her two-decade long tenure at the US Open. She said the seven-time Grand Slam champion's ridicule had made her wary of even stepping out on court in fear that it would invite more derogatory remarks.

"I have worked as a court attendant for the last 20 years, starting when my own children were ball persons. I enjoy the sport of tennis and give up my two weeks vacation in August to work there. I have loved every minute of this up until this year. After McEnroe's comments, I did not even want to go out onto the court, afraid that he might say more derogatory things about me. I was constantly looking up into the ESPN booth," she said.

Not only that, but Susan Perkins also revealed how the ordeal had negatively affected her off-court profession as a therapist, since she felt "embarrassed" to return to work with the knowledge that people had heard John McEnroe's disparaging statements.

"In addition, I am a professional woman who works as a therapist during the year. I was embarrassed to return back to work after the tournament, worried what people would say after hearing what was said about me on the court. This has greatly affected my ability to do my job, both on and off the court," she added.

"It was clear that fans did not think John McEnroe's comments were appropriate" - Susan Perkins grateful for avid support amid US Open ordeal

John McEnroe - Source: Getty

Tennis fans hadn't wasted any time in lambasting John McEnroe for his "sexist" and "stupid" remarks at the US Open. Their avid support didn't go unnoticed by Susan Perkins, who expressed gratitude for the backing she received during the difficult time.

"I would like to thank all of the fans who supported me throughout this ordeal. It was clear that fans did not think that his comments were appropriate, calling them "thoughtless and stupid". I feel that I represent not just myself but all senior staff members who keep the sport running behind the scenes everyday. I am glad to see that fans appreciate what we do," Perkins said.

Perkins also shed light on ESPN's policy prohibiting commentators from making "malicious or intimidating" remarks about US Open employees. While ESPN initially reached out to Perkins and assured her that they would address the matter with McEnroe, she said that she hadn't received any follow-up communication from the broadcasting giant.

"According to the Social Media Policy from the USTA that was given to ESPN workers, workers should avoid "using statements or audio that could be viewed as malicious, intimidating or that would disparage employees of the US Open or that might constitute harassment,"" she said.

"Fans should know that ESPN approached me afterward and told me that this "has gotten way out of proportion" and that they would "talk" to John McEnroe and get back to me. I am still waiting. If this occurred in an office, action would be taken. ESPN has not taken any action yet this appears to constitute harassment based on the Social Media policy. I guess that does not apply to John McEnroe," she added.

John McEnroe is no stranger to causing controversy with his commentary at Grand Slam events. During the US Open, the American also came under fire over his "demeaning and disrespectful" statements about Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

