"John McEnroe is disgusting" - Fans slam American's 'demeaning & disrespectful' commentary for Novak Djokovic & Felix Auger-Aliassime at US Open

John McEnroe's commentary during the men's singles semifinals at the 2025 US Open irked several tennis fans. Subsequently, these fans criticized the American tennis legend over his commentating skills, urging US Open broadcasters to replace him.

On Friday, September 5, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz took to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court first for their high-profile semifinal showdown. Alcaraz secured progress to the final after defeating the Serb in straight sets. Next, defending champion Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime clashed, with the Italian emerging victorious in four sets.

Commentating on both matches for ESPN's broadcast of the year's final Major, John McEnroe delivered some questionable takes, particularly on Novak Djokovic in the first of the two semifinals and then Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second. Viewers who had tuned into ESPN's broadcast later took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their disapproval of the former No. 1 and seven-time singles Grand Slam champion's commentary.

"McEnroe is disgusting. Why would Novak “rope-a-dope” to lose his own serve you absolute f**king MORON!," one fan wrote.

"John McEnroe: what an INCREDIBLY insulting for you to say that Felix himself is probably wondering how he won that 2nd set. Also implying that the set win must be b/c Sinner has a med issue. Demeaning and disrespectful. STFU," commented another.

"It’s a mystery why we have to deal with an all McEnroe commentary team for this semifinal. no one asked for this," another fan chimed in.

"Can this please be the last Grand Slam we're subjected to John McEnroe? How are we still stuck with him? Did Jim Courier turn ESPN down? He's head and shoulders better at commentary than anything John has had on offer for a very long time," opined one.

"It’s bad enough I’m gonna be on edge bc my sweet bb Carlitos going up against Grandpa but I also have to listen to John McEnroe’s f**ka** commentating???," another questioned.

"Don’t know why I’m being forced to listen to this sadistic shriveled up old f**k that is John McEnroe. Like pack this one up. Never ever has anything positive to say," weighed in yet another fan.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Novak Djokovic stopped" - John McEnroe after Serb's US Open SF exit

Novak Djokovic (left) embraces Carlos Alcaraz (right) after the conclusion of the pair's men's singles semifinal at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Speaking live on ESPN in the aftermath of Djokovic's straight-set loss to Alcaraz in the last four at Flushing Meadows, John McEnroe assessed the Serb's future. According to the 66-year-old, it wouldn't surprise him if the 24-time Major champion decided to retire considering his failure to add a 25th Grand Slam title to his collection in 2024 and 2025.

"In a way, I wouldn’t be surprised if he stopped. But I would be surprised if he tried to go one more year. That would be my bet. He’s been the third-best player in the world this year," McEnroe said.

The Serb himself conceded at his post-match press conference that at 38, he doesn't see himself coming out on top against the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Majors.

