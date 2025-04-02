After mystery retirement, Camila Giorgi teases engagement with boyfriend Ramiro

Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Camila Giorgi has teased her engagement to her boyfriend, Ramiro Marra. The Italian, now retired, posted images of her and Marra in a romantic pose, showing off her ring finger. The 33-year-old put a stop to her tennis career in 2024, having reached a career high of No. 26 in the world and pocketing four ATP titles.

Giorgi met Marra in Argentina in 2024 after ending her relationship with American businessman David Holiner. It was after meeting Marra that she decided to end her tennis career, having had something of a love-hate relationship with the game after 18 years on the Tour.

Giorgi posted a one-word update on her Instagram stories, accompanying the heartwarming image of the couple. It read, simply:

"Felicita (happiness)"

Camila Giorgi Instagram

Giorgi was just 15 years old when she turned pro in 2006. She won her first title at the Rosmalen Open in 2014 before making it to a Wimbledon quarterfinal in 2018. Her best career win was the 2021 National Bank Open in Montreal, where she defeated Karolina Pliskova, a former World No. 1, in the final.

Camila Giorgi had a turbulent childhood and family history in Italy and Argentina

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Camila Giorgi's early life in Italy and Argentina was interesting. She was born in Macerata, Italy, to an Argentine father, Sergio Giorgi, who had emigrated there from La Plata, Argentina. Her father was drafted to fight in the Falklands War in 1982. He eventually became Camila's coach and worked with her throughout her career.

Giorgi's father was known to be a hard taskmaster and started her tennis education early. Sport runs in the family - her brother Amadeus is a former professional footballer who played in Italy, Spain, and Portugal. In 2000, Giorgi was spotted by famous tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, who was so impressed by her tennis that he offered her seven months of training.

By 2024, Giorgi had grown tired of the tennis circuit, and in an interview on the TV show Verissimo broadcast by Italian Canale 5 (and reported by tennisworldusa.org), she suggested that meeting Marra had made up her mind to quit the game:

"I've wanted to quit for years, the life of a tennis player is hard. I put it off for a long time, then, in May, one morning I decided, I told my father. He was happy, he's always been on my side. It's not true that he's a domineering father, he's very understanding and we've always gotten along very well."

It seems that Giorgi is now at peace with herself. She told Verissimo that "it was love at first sight" when she met Marra, and now that she has put her tennis career behind her, her future is assured.

