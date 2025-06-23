After Nick Kyrgios' sly dig, Christopher Eubanks issues firm clarification to debunk Aussie's claim about Wimbledon commentary gig

Christopher Eubanks has debunked Nick Kyrgios' claim about him replacing the Australian in the BBC's panel of analysts and commentators at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. Eubanks has also confirmed that he will be featuring at the prestigious grass Major as a player.

Kyrgios was controversially a part of the BBC's Wimbledon coverage last year. The British public service broadcaster faced relentless criticism over its appointment of the Australian, particularly from women's rights groups over his guilty plea in 2023 for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari. Kyrgios was let off the hook, as the magistrate in charge of the case didn't deem the Australian's offense serious enough for a criminal conviction.

Recently, it was made public that Nick Kyrgios will not be a part of BBC's coverage team at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The former ATP No. 13 was later asked about his thoughts on the development in an interview with The Guardian. Here, the 30-year-old made the claim that the broadcaster had replaced him with Christopher Eubanks. He also went on to throw shade at the American, saying:

"It’s unfortunate but it’s probably their loss more than mine. I understand they’ve got Chris Eubanks, but he hasn’t beaten the greatest of all time multiple times. When someone’s beaten Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic and has incredible insights, it’s very strange you wouldn’t want that person adding knowledge to tennis fans."

On Sunday, June 22, former World No. 29 Christopher Eubanks broke his silence on Kyrgios' take. The American took to X (formerly Twitter) and first posted a meme of 50 Cent, in which the rapper says:

"What he say f**k me for?"

Not long after, the American elaborated on the meme, blatantly refuting Kyrgios' claim.

"😂😂 All jokes aside…. I will not be working with BBC at Wimbledon this year. As far as I know, my team hasn’t even spoken to anyone from BBC so I’m not sure where that came from. That said, I’m incredibly excited to be back competing at SW19 💚💜🌱🍓," Eubanks wrote.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios won't even feature as a player at the Wimbledon Championships this year, having withdrawn from the grass Major citing a setback in his recovery from injury.

"Won't make it back for grass season" - Nick Kyrgios' Wimbledon withdrawal message to fans

Nick Kyrgios (Source: Getty)

Earlier this month, Nick Kyrgios confirmed via a social media post that he hadn't recovered from the knee injury flare-up he experienced in the buildup to the 2025 French Open. Announcing that he'd miss the entirety of this year's grasscourt swing, including the Wimbledon Championships, the Australian wrote on his Instagram Stories:

"Just wanted to give everyone a quick update - I've hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won't make it back for grass season this year. I know how much you've all been looking forward to seeing me out there, and I'm genuinely sorry to disappoint."

Nick Kyrgios returned to action on the ATP Tour at the beginning of this season after almost a two-year absence caused by injuries and subsequent surgeries. However, his comeback has been marred by further injury issues and multiple disappointing results. So far this year, he has only managed to play five competitive matches in singles, four of which he has lost.

