Christopher Eubanks catches strays from Nick Kyrgios after Aussie loses Wimbledon commentary job to World No. 108

Nick Kyrgios took a dig at the popular British public service broadcaster for choosing Christopher Eubanks over him in the Wimbledon commentary team. Kyrgios will not play in the third Grand Slam of the year for a small 'setback' in his knee recovery.

Nick Kyrgios, the Australian ace player who peaked at No. 13 in the ATP rankings, had a Grand Slam success in 2022, reaching the Wimbledon finals. He faced the greatest player, Novak Djokovic, but lost to the Serb in 4-set match lasting over three hours. It was the first time the 30-year-old lost to the 24-time Grand Slam winner in three meetings.

Since then, Nick Kyrgios has been suffering from injuries, missing major tournaments, including the 2025 French Open. As per reports, he will not play in Wimbledon for the third consecutive year. Since Kyrgios has been making strides in the commentators' box as well, he had hopes for that in the upcoming Grand Slam.

However, the BBC has picked the American player, Christopher Eubanks, leaving Kyrgios out. The latter took a dig at the broadcasting channel for choosing someone who hasn't beaten the Big Three: Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, to offer insights to sports fans.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s probably their loss more than mine. I understand they’ve got Chris Eubanks [the American currently ranked world No 108] but he hasn’t beaten the greatest of all time multiple times. When someone’s beaten Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic and has incredible insights, it’s very strange you wouldn’t want that person adding knowledge to tennis fans.” (The Guardian)

He later pacified and said:

"I’m sure our paths will cross again. I only ever want to add humour, some knowledge and some great atmosphere.”

Kyrgios added seven ATP Tour singles titles to his repertoire.

Nick Kyrgios expressed how he regretted his 2022 US Open quarter-final loss

Kyrgios at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 4 - (Source: Getty)

After losing to Djokovic in the Wimbledon finals, he took the court at the 2022 US Open for another shot at the Grand Slam title. Despite a win over the then-World No.1 Danill Medvedev as the first Australian to defeat the top-ranked twice in the same year since Pat Cash in 1987, Kyrgios' campaign ended when he succumbed to Russian Karen Khachanov.

He returned to the top 20 but narrowly missed battling it out with Casper Ruud in the semi-finals, which he thought was a fair chance for him.

“I should have won, and I genuinely thought that was one of my biggest chances to win a slam. But it’s not life or death. I can’t say that losing a tennis match is catastrophic.” (The Guardian)

Nick Kyrgios has also gained recognition as a player with an unapologetic personality and opinions.

