After Novak Djokovic's visa battle, Renata Voracova declares she will seek compensation from Tennis Australia for her own deportation

Czech Republic's Renata Voracova has spoken out against Tennis Australia, who many believe are the main culprits behind her and Novak Djokovic's visa fiasco. Voracova revealed there were plenty of costs associated with her travel to Australia, and that she expects the tournament organizers to recompense her for the same.

Both Voracova and Djokovic were granted a vaccine exemption to play at the Australian Open. But after his arrival at Melbourne last Wednesday, Djokovic was detained by the Border Force officials - who eventually canceled his visa.

The matter went to court, and on Monday the judge ruled in favor of Djokovic. The Serb's visa was reinstated, allowing him to remain in Australia and start his preparations for the Melbourne Slam.

Voracova, however, didn't have the resources or legal help to get similar relief. The former World No. 74 was allowed to enter Melbourne back in December, but the Border Force officials canceled her visa after Djokovic's arrival.

The immigration forces proceeded to interrogate Voracova, following which she was barred from entering Australia for three years.

Speaking to RTL Today on Tuesday, the Czech claimed she would be seeking compensation from Tennis Australia since they allegedly misled unvaccinated players. Voracova even listed her financial losses which consisted of potential prize money, the price of the airplane ticket, and the cost of her hotel accommodation.

"The air ticket alone cost 60,000 Czech crowns (2,460 euros, $2,780) and my coach traveled with me," Voracova said. "And then there is all that time, hotels, training for the Grand Slam, the potential prize money."

Voracova then expressed hope that Tennis Australia would voluntarily do their bit to compensate her for the losses, since she didn't want to take them to court.

"I hope Tennis Australia will face up to it and that we won't have to take legal steps," Voracova added.

Novak Djokovic and Renata Veracova were both taken to an isolated room by the Border Force officials for their immigration interview

Like Novak Djokovic, Renata Voracova was also detained by the Australian Border Force officials before being hauled off into an isolated room for interrogation. The Czech disclosed that she "didn't feel safe" during the entire process, and that she wishes to block the experience out of memory.

"I'm not thinking about tennis," Voracova said. "I'm still waking up from the shock, I haven't processed it yet. I'm exhausted. I didn't expect that in the darkest dream, it was just too much. I was worried. I didn't feel safe until I was back home, nothing was certain."

"It was as if I were watching a film -- a long interrogation with instructions such as 'undress, get dressed'," she added. "Yuck, I don't even want to think about it, let alone live it again."

Novak Djokovic, on his part, refused to wilt during his interview, even as the authorities questioned him harshly over the medical exemption. But the Serb did reveal that he is still unvaccinated, and that he was COVID-19 positive from 16 to 22 December.

