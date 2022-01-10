Novak Djokovic confirms his vaccination status and COVID-19 test results

Novak Djokovic confirmed that he is unvaccinated against COVID-19 in an interview with Australian Department of Home Affairs that emerged on social media early on Monday.

Novak Djokovic had initially arrived in Australia with a medical exemption granted by the Victorian government. The Australian Border Forces, however, apprehended Djokovic before finding that the Serb didn't have "acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated".

Djokovic's visa was subsequently revoked by the federal government, following which the World No. 1's laywers filed for a court hearing against the decision. The court ruled in Djokovic's favour earlier on Monday. The judge ordered the Minister of Home Affairs to take “all necessary steps" in ensuring that the Serb is immediately released from detention.

The storm surrounding Novak Djokovic's 2022 Australian Open participation, however, has still not blown over. Djokovic confirmed in his immigration interview that he is unvaccinated, in what happens to be the first time the Serb has truly revealed his status.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg NEW:



Novak Djokovic’s positive PCR test which he submitted to Melbourne court states that sample was taken and positive result returned on December 16, 7 hours apart.



This means all those pictures of Djokovic maskless with kids on the 17th came AFTER his positive Covid result. NEW:Novak Djokovic’s positive PCR test which he submitted to Melbourne court states that sample was taken and positive result returned on December 16, 7 hours apart.This means all those pictures of Djokovic maskless with kids on the 17th came AFTER his positive Covid result. https://t.co/FXLYnM0J4t

Julie @dootsiez Djokovic interview at the border is up. If there was ever any doubt: "INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Now question regarding your vaccination, are you

vaccinated - - -

25

DJOKOVIC: I am not vaccinated." Djokovic interview at the border is up. If there was ever any doubt: "INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Now question regarding your vaccination, are youvaccinated - - -25DJOKOVIC: I am not vaccinated."

Novak Djokovic also disclosed during the interview that he had tested positive for COVID-19 16 December, before testing negative for the virus on 22 December. Here is an excerpt from Djokovic's interview with the Australian Department of Home Affairs, which took place on 6 January.

Interviewer: Now question regarding your vaccination, are you vaccinated?

Djokovic: I am not vaccinated.

Interviewer:---for COVID-19? Not vaccinated?

Djokovic: I am not vaccinated.

Interviewer: Thank you. Have you ever had COVID?

Djokovic: Yes.

Interviewer: So when did you?

Djokovic: I had COVID twice, I had COVID in June 2020 and I had COVID recently in I was tested positive - PCR-16" of December 2021.

Interviewer: Thank you. Sorry what was the date? 16th of December? DJOKOVIC: 16th of December 2021. I have the documents as well to confirm that if you want me to provide - just as a --

Interviewer: Thank you. I'll just make a photocopy of those documents -

Djokovic: Yes. These are the PCR tests - this is yes, so this is the positive one on 16 December PCR---

Interviewer: Yes.

Djokovic: Let me see, 16 December and this is in English it's right on there.

Interviewer: Positive.

Djokovic: Yes. And this one is 22nd.

Interviewer: Yep.

Adam_Addicott @AdamAddicott NEW!!

Djokovic confirms that his positive COVID-19 test result was on December 16th. Took a second test on 22/12 which was negative.



"These are the PCR tests – this is – yes, so this is the positive one on 16 December PCR." - Djokovic NEW!!Djokovic confirms that his positive COVID-19 test result was on December 16th. Took a second test on 22/12 which was negative. "These are the PCR tests – this is – yes, so this is the positive one on 16 December PCR." - Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's immigration interview suggests that the Serb attended public events after testing positive for COVID-19

It should be noted that the World No. 1 was spotted attending several public events between 16 December and 22 December.

Djokovic made a public appearance on 16 December as he attended a ceremony organized by the Serbian Post, who announced a stamp in honor of the World No. 1. Djokovic also probably attended a panel discussion at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade on the same day.

Novak Djokovic Foundation @novakfoundation



Watch the full video.

youtu.be/3aYTPpF0bMk. Yesterday, as part of our "Path of a Champion" program, we organized a panel discussion at Novak Tennis Center on the topic "The role and establishment of authority in the development of character and discipline."Watch the full video. Yesterday, as part of our "Path of a Champion" program, we organized a panel discussion at Novak Tennis Center on the topic "The role and establishment of authority in the development of character and discipline."🌟💙Watch the full video.👇 youtu.be/3aYTPpF0bMk. https://t.co/UWtk43BBgE

The Serb then attended an award ceremony for upcoming tennis players at his academy in Belgrade. Although there are several pictures on Instagram from the event that suggest Djokovic was present at the event on 17 December, the date of the event is yet to be confirmed.

Several fans took umbrage at Djokovic on Monday after it was confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 December. A tennis fan named Sandy accused Djokovic of being "a menace to society", alluding to the Serb's public appearances when he was infected.

"How the hell is Australia letting him stay?! He is a menace to society! P.S. He tested negative by Dec 22nd," wrote the Twitter user.

Sandy @nycsandygirl So Novax got tested on Dec 16 & that same day got results he was positive and still decided to attend various public events on the 17th & 18th unmasked. How the hell is Australia letting him stay?! He is a menace to society! P.S. He tested negative by Dec 22nd. So Novax got tested on Dec 16 & that same day got results he was positive and still decided to attend various public events on the 17th & 18th unmasked. How the hell is Australia letting him stay?! He is a menace to society! P.S. He tested negative by Dec 22nd. https://t.co/CNcg35845S

Djokovic has won his case against the Australian Department of Home Affairs. However, reports suggest that the Serb could still be deported from the country as the Minister of Immigration holds the power to cancel his visa under Section 133C(3) of the Immigration Act.

