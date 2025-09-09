Martina Navratilova has shared her thoughts on what United States President Donald Trump might have been chewing during the final of the 2025 US Open amid concerns over his health on social media. The President, along with several of his cabinet members, attended the highly anticipated US Open men's singles final between current Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.A photo went viral on social media recently of Trump chewing on what looked like a mint or a tablet while attending the US Open final.&quot;U.S. President Donald Trump takes a tablet as he watches the U.S. Open men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New York. Photo: Andres Kudacki,&quot; wrote a user on X.Through a post on X, Navratilova shared a picture of a mint that she thought Trump was chewing at the 2025 US Open final. She wrote:&quot;Here is the photo of the mint trump (Donald) was chewing. They are blue though these look green.&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKHere is the photo of the mint trump was chewing. They are blue though these look green.In response, it was suggested by another user that what Trump was consuming was a blue colored Altoids mint. She then added:&quot;I guess it was Altoids then.&quot;The 2025 US Open men's singles final, which saw Carlos Alcaraz defeat Jannik Sinner, was attended by President Donald Trump, along with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Special Envoy Steve Witkofff, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.There has been a lot of speculation and debate on President Trump's health in the US media in recent weeks. The White House revealed that he had been suffering from a 'chronic venous insufficiency', a common health condition in people over the age of 70.Martina Navratilova, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest women's tennis players of all time, won 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles. She was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 2000. The winner of four US Open titles was also honored with the Czech Sport Legend Award in 2006.Martina Navratilova reflects on President Donald Trump's entrance at the 2025 US Open finalMartina Navratilova at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: GettyMartina Navratilova also expressed her thoughts on the US President Donald Trump's entrance and security measures taken during the US Open men's singles final. As a result of this, thousands of people faced delayed entry into the Arthur Ashe Stadium. While also expressing concern for the players, she added, as per Sky Sports:&quot;I don’t know whose idea it was [to enter like this], but it’s insane. It is a delay that they’ve never had [the players], because all the venues now have a roof. They really need to time it just right, to eat just right, to warm up. Both are in the same boat, but it’s really unfortunate.&quot;&quot;Let’s spare a thought for the thousands of people waiting outside, in the drizzle, it’s been raining and they’ve paid thousands of dollars for these tickets. It’s more than half-empty still,&quot; Martina Navratilova continued.The US President had arrived at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City, from the White House.