Martina Navratilova issues scathing response to Donald Trump-supporting journalist over his 'gay marriage destroyed America' take

Martina Navratilova lambasted a journalist for showing stern disapproval of homosexuals, as he highlighted that gay marriages have &quot;destroyed&quot; the US. The conversation stemmed from Navratilova protesting against the journalist for taking Pete Hegseth's side when another journalist dug up the Secretary of Defense's domestic disputes.Navratilova has consistently expressed her disapproval of President Donald Trump in every way possible — from playing a tennis match wearing an 'Impeach' hat to frequently protesting on social media. A player-turned-activist, Navratilova has often argued that the US has become a 'totalitarian' state and admitted that, had she known, she would never have taken American citizenship after leaving Czechoslovakia.According to recent reports, Trump suggested that a 'little fight with the wife' should not be considered a criminal offense in Washington, D.C. In response, journalist John Harwood ironically pointed out that Pete Hegseth was appointed Secretary of Defense after his ex-sister-in-law accused him of domestic abuse.In protest, a Republican supporter hailed Hegseth, calling him the 'greatest American,' prompting Martina Navratilova to write:&quot;And you call yourself a journalist? lol&quot;Journalist Dave Achenrainer condemned the 59-time major titlist for supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and also claimed that the US has been destroyed because of homosexual people and gay marriages.Navratilova reacted to the statement, wondering how gay marriages have destroyed America out of everything.&quot;lol!!! Apparently I only came out when twitter was invented… and also am trying to figure out how gay marriage destroyed America&quot;Navratilova held the top rank in the women's singles for a record 237 weeks and finished the year as No. 1 seven times.Martina Navratilova calls out Donald Trump for delaying the start of US Open finals for security protocolsNavratilova at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: GettyMartina Navratilova has been a constant in tennis tournaments despite retiring in 2006. She was at the US Open finals this year, watching Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz lock horns for the finals under the New York lights.Donald Trump, who was last in attendance at Flushing Meadows in 2015, entered the tournament this year with a couple of security protocols that led to the delayed start of the final match.&quot;As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today’s match to 2:30 pm ET,&quot; the US Open released on X. Navratilova shared a picture of the crowded area outside the gates after Trump's arrival, writing:&quot;This is the outside right now&quot;Martina Navratilova later shared a picture of the half-empty stadium, noting how Trump's development hampered the match.&quot;It's 14:00 and more than half empty, only one way to get in. Thank you Trump!!&quot;The US Open match was won by Carlos Alcaraz, who also became the youngest player to win titles across all surfaces in the Open Era.