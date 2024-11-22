After Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni & coach Carlos Moya criticize Spaniard's farewell, tennis insider gives his verdict on Davis Cup organizing

Tennis insider Jose Morgado echoed the sentiments of Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni and long-time friend and coach Carlos Moya in expressing disappointment over the 22-time Grand Slam winner's send-off in Malaga. Nadal called time on his storied competitive career after the Netherlands defeated Spain at the 2024 Davis Cup.

Nadal, the only tennis player in history to win 81 consecutive matches on the clay, had announced in October that he would be retiring from the sport at the end of the season.

At the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, the Spaniard lost to Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals, which proved to be his final match in professional tennis. He tearfully delivered a speech and received a video montage from his fellow tennis icons. However, the send-off didn't please Carlos Moya, who expected a grander goodbye for a figure like Nadal.

"It's not the time to blame anyone... But the feeling we're all left with is a bit scruffy and shabby.. We knew for months that this was going to happen, but we are assimilating it. It has been a farewell that has not lived up to what Rafael Nadal means to the sport," he said via El Espanol.

Toni Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner's uncle, also expressed his displeasure, saying:

"It was certainly emotional with the public's support. I like to see images in these events, I would have liked to see images of Rafael winning the Davis Cup in Seville, of Rafael at the Madrid tournament, at Roland Garros or Wimbledon, because this creates more emotion... Rafael is a person whose images convey passion and emotion. If they had done this, it would have been more fitting." (Punto De Break)

Echoing the sentiments, Jose Morgado, a tennis insider, took to his X to comment:

"Like Toni Nadal, Carlos Moya didn't like Nadal's farewell in Málaga...(I agree with them, Madrid's farewell was 10 times better)."

The Mallorca native ended his career with a record 14 French Open titles and a Golden Slam.

Rafael Nadal expressed - "I'm not tired of playing tennis, but it's my body that doesn't want to play"

Rafael Nadal waving goodbye at the Davis Cup Final - (Source: Getty)

In an emotional farewell speech at the Davis Cup Finals, Nadal expressed that his body wouldn't let him play tennis even if his mind and love for the sport remains intact.

"You never want to get to this point. I’m not tired of playing tennis, but my body doesn’t want to play any more and you have to accept that. I feel super privileged, I’ve been able to make my hobby my profession for a long time."

The Spaniard further added:

"I am a person who believes in continuity and staying close to the people who have made my life better and that has given me a personal relationship that goes far beyond the professional."

The 38-year-old also received heartwarming farewell messages from legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and others.

