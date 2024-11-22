Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya criticizes 'shabby' Davis Cup farewell for Spaniard

Rafael Nadal's farewell at the Davis Cup Finals faced criticism from his coach, Carlos Moya, who described it as "a bit scruffy and shabby." A few fans and critics claimed the occasion was overshadowed by the absence of notable players and Spain's unexpected early exit from the tournament.

On Tuesday, November 19, the Netherlands defeated Spain in the Davis Cup Finals quarterfinal, marking the end of Nadal's career. In his final singles match, the 38-year-old fell to Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.

After the tie, Nadal delivered an emotional retirement speech to the crowd, accompanied by a tribute video featuring messages from Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams. However, speculation arose about their absence in person, with many suggesting that if Spain had advanced and the farewell had taken place on Friday after the semifinals, the occasion would have been more fitting and grand.

Carlos Moya, Nadal's coach since 2017, addressed the situation during an appearance on Onda Cero's Radioestadio Noche (via El Espanol):

"It's not the time to blame anyone... But the feeling we're all left with is a bit scruffy and shabby... It's true that it's a Tuesday night, but this is sport, and it was known months in advance that if Spain lost, Rafa would retire. Nadal is far above all this."

"I saw Rafa calm, I had assumed that this moment was going to come," he explained. "We knew for months that this was going to happen, but we are assimilating it. It has been a farewell that has not lived up to what Rafa Nadal means to the sport," he added.

Nadal's farewell at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga during the Davis Cup seemingly fell short of expectations, marred by Spain's early exit and the absence of big names in person. The occasion lacked the grandeur fitting for Nadal's illustrious career, with even his coach, along with several others, seemingly admitting it.

This was in stark contrast to the Madrid Open earlier in the year, where Nadal had announced it would be his last appearance in the Spanish capital. That farewell was grand, featuring banners celebrating his victories at the event.

"The farewell to someone as important as Rafael Nadal was watered down" - David Ferrer also criticized the Spaniard's Davis Cup farewell

Rafael Nadal at the Davis Cup (Image: Getty)

Spain's Davis Cup captain, David Ferrer, also made his feelings known about Rafael Nadal's farewell at the Davis Cup. He was interviewed on Cadena COPE's El Partidazo soon after the farewell. He said (via El Espanol):

"The farewell to someone as important as Rafa was watered down. Perhaps some very important people in his tennis career were missing. I missed a bit of those people from his team who had that prominence."

Rafa will have a long time in which he will receive certain tributes in big tournaments such as Roland Garros. But it is true that on a professional level his tennis career was ending and Rafa's farewell deserves something more," Ferrer added.

Ferrer also noted that while it was organized with good intentions, it felt rushed due to Spain's unexpected loss.

