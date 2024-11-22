Tennis News Today: David Ferrer breaks silence on Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic's absence at Rafael Nadal's farewell; Controversial Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul decision at Davis Cup raises questions

David Ferrer opened up about Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's absence from Rafael Nadal's farewell match. Meanwhile, Chris Evert praised Jasmine Paolini after the WTA star guided the Italian team to Billie Jean King Cup glory. Also, Rafael Nadal was spotted with his family after his professional retirement from tennis.

In other news, Nicole Melichar-Martinez criticized Team USA's decision to play Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton in the Davis Cup doubles match. Boris Becker mourns the loss of his mother, a day before his birthday.

On that note, here is a list of top tennis news from today:

David Ferrer breaks silence over Djokovic and Federer's absence from Rafael Nadal's farewell

Team Spain's Davis Cup team captain David Ferrer opened up about Rafael Nadal's farewell match. The former Spanish star claimed that he was disappointed to not see Nadal's rivals present for his farewell match.

Trending

Nadal was playing his final tournament of his career in front of a home crowd in Malaga. However, the Spanish star lost against Botic van de Zandschulp, and Spain was knocked out of the Davis Cup. Interestingly, none of Nadal's rivals were present to watch the former World No. 1 in action for the last time.

Speaking after the Davis Cup, David Ferrer admitted that he felt Nadal's farewell was watered down. The presence of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic would have made Nadal's farewell more special, according to Ferrer.

“I missed [Roger] Federer, [Novak] Djokovic, Gasol, who is a close friend of his... I think other people should have spoken, and look, I am close to Rafa. Rafa's greatness is not going to change with a better or worse tribute," Ferrer said.

Read more: "It was sad... I missed Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic" - Duo's absence in Rafael Nadal's farewell at Davis Cup pinpointed by David Ferrer

Chris Evert praises Jasmine Paolini after Italy win the Billie Jean King Cup

Chris Evert praised Jasmine Paolini after the Italian guided her team to BJK Cup glory. Paolini helped Team Italy defeat Team Slovakia in the final to win the title in Malaga.

After Italy's win, their star player Jasmine Paolini shared pictures on her social media account. Chris Evert reshared them to Twitter and heaped praise on the Italian team. The former World No. 1 called the Italian players role models and congratulated them on the victory.

"Congratulations to Team Italy! Look at those smiles…What a year! You all exude so much spirit and joy and fun ….. Great messaging and role models for the sport!"

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal makes a public appearance for the first time since his retirement

Rafael Nadal was spotted with his family publically for the first time since his retirement. The Spanish star retired from tennis at the Davis Cup with all of his family watching on from the stands.

Just days after his retirement, Rafael Nadal was pictured in the hotel lobby with his family. The Spaniard could be seen lifting his two-year-old son aloft and was accompanied by his wife Maria Perello.

Expand Tweet

Read more: WATCH: Rafael Nadal with his baby son and family in first public appearance after retirement

Former Wimbledon champion unhappy with Team USA's last-minute decision to switch doubles team at the Davis Cup

Former Wimbledon winner Nicole Melichar-Martinez criticized Team USA's decision to play Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton instead of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek in the must-win doubles match at the Davis Cup.

Paul and Shelton lost the doubles match, resulting in Team USA being knocked out against Australia. The duo were picked over doubles specialists Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, leading to criticism from the former Wimbledon champion Melichar-Martinez.

Melichar-Martinez was stunned that the five-time Grand Slam champion Ram and Krajicek were not picked for the must-win match. The American further added that Team USA showed a lack of trust in their seasoned performers.

"Doubles players are “specialists” for a reason… they’re good at what they do. Why not trust in them?? Especially when you have 2 former #1s…" Nicole Melichar-Martinez tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Read more: "Why not trust them?" - Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton replacing 'doubles specialists' in USA's Davis Cup loss upsets former Wimbledon champion

Boris Becker mourns the death of his mother aged 89

Boris Becker's mother, Elvira, passed away at the age of 89. The sad news came just one day prior to Becker's birthday.

Reports revealed that Elvira passed away at her home in Leimen, Baden-Wurttemberg on Thursday morning. The news was later confirmed by her son's lawyer, Oliver Moser, who added that Becker was in 'deep mourning'.

"I can confirm the death of Elvira Becker. Boris Becker is in deep mourning," Moser said.

Read more: Boris Becker's mother Elvira dies at 89, leaves son 'deep in mourning' a day before his birthday

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here