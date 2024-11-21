Rafael Nadal was recently seen with his family in Spain for the first time since his farewell at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. The Spaniard also shared a heartwarming moment with his two-year-old son.

Rafael Nadal played his farewell match for Team Spain against the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 19. Despite his efforts, the 22-time Major champion was decisively defeated 4-6, 4-6 by Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening match of the tie.

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz revived Spain's hopes with a 7-6 (0), 6-3 victory over Tallon Griekspoor, leveling the tie at 1-1. The four-time Major champion then teamed up with Marcel Granollers for the decisive doubles match against Wesley Koolhof and Botic van de Zandschulp. However, the duo fell short, losing 6-7 (4), 6-7 (3), thus ending Spain's run at the Davis Cup.

The evening became increasingly poignant for the 14-time Major champion during the post-match ceremony as spectators chanted in his honor. Nadal was also emotional after a heartfelt video tribute celebrating his iconic career was shown.

A few days after his farewell match,the 38-year-old enjoyed a heartwarming moment with his family and was joined by his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, and their baby son as he left his hotel. Nadal lifted the two-year-old into the air and kissed him.

Take a look at the clip below:

Notably, the 38-year-old's family, including his baby son, wife Maria Francisca Perello, and sister Maribel, were present at the Martín Carpena Arena to make his farewell even more special.

"There’s no ideal farewell": Rafael Nadal before his Davis Cup swansong

The Spaniard at Wimbledon 2022 (Image Source: Getty)

Speaking to the media ahead of his farewell match, Rafael Nadal dismissed the idea of a movie-like farewell by stating that there was no perfect way to say goodbye. The Spaniard revealed that he accepted long ago that his exit wouldn't be scripted or idealized.

"There’s no ideal farewell. Movie-script finales are for American movies and I realised a long time ago that I wouldn’t have one of those, so it’s not something that I’m worried about,” he said (via ATP Tour).

The Spaniard also expressed contentment at his career, knowing he gave his all.

“I know that I’ve done everything I can, my time has come and [I have to] accept it as such, without any kind of drama so that I can leave with the personal satisfaction that I always made the effort required by the situation,” he added.

The 22-time Major champion won an impressive 92 tour-level singles titles throughout his career, while also securing two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2016.

