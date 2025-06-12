After record-breaking French Open stint, Chris Evert confirms she'll lead Wimbledon commentary again for US audience

Chris Evert recently expressed her excitement about her return to Wimbledon 2025, alongside John McEnroe's brother, Patrick. The duo, alongside many other legends of tennis, recently enjoyed a successful French Open and will look to continue to lend their expertise for the third Grand Slam of the year.

Evert is one of the most successful tennis players ever to hold a racket, having won a mighty 157 titles, 18 of which were Grand Slam titles and four year-end finals titles. However, though she enjoyed a career most people cannot even dream of, her love for tennis has kept her in the game even so many years after her retirement, albeit in a unique role.

The American tennis legend has been working as an analyst for over a decade now for various big companies, including ESPN, Eurosport, and others. She currently works for TNT Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery's team, and recently lent her expertise at the French Open, where she was part of an amazing lineup featuring the likes of Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Venus Williams, John McEnroe, and other legends.

TNT's coverage of the French Open in the USA delivered some record-breaking numbers, with the women's final having 1.5 million average viewers across TNT and truTV, while the men's final also enjoyed 1.8 million average viewers.

John McEnroe's brother, former professional tennis player Patrick, shared a message on X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement about working at Wimbledon.

"An absolute blast covering this year's French Open with the TNT team!!! Now can’t wait to be back Wimbledon with my ESPN tennis family," he wrote.

Chris Evert reshared McEnroe's tweet, displaying similar excitement, and confirming that she would be lending her expertise for Wimbledon, a tournament she has won thrice.

"Me neither, Patrick McEnroe !!! ❤️❤️❤️."

Evert had some big opinions following the Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka final and also reacted to the legendary Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner final.

How Chris Evert reacted to both men's and women's French Open finals

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

Following the women's French Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, which saw the former staging an impressive comeback, Chris Evert boldly claimed that Gauff was capable of playing Iga Swiatek's game better than her and would choose the American as the favorite at the Paris Major moving forward.

However, tennis fans did not agree with the seven-time French Open champion's opinion.

Meanwhile, Chris Evert was mighty impressed with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's historic French Open final.

"I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS MATCH .......," she wrote.

She also said,

"GIVE THE TROPHY TO BOTH OF THEM....👍👏."

Not just Evert, but many big names from the tennis fraternity were in awe of the quality on display by two players touted to carry men's tennis into its next chapter.

