After shocking Amanda Anisimova & Wimbledon crowd, Iga Swiatek indulges in her bizarre favorite meal at SW19

Amanda Anisimova and fans were left in shock when Iga Swiatek specified her favorite dish - pasta, strawberries, and yoghurt. In other news, the latter also shared a picture of enjoying the same as she continues her Wimbledon run.

Ad

Iga Swiatek has been going strong at the 2025 Wimbledon, losing just two sets in three rounds and advancing to the Round of 16, scheduled for June 7, 2025. In her latest on-court interview, besides discussing her game, the Pole offered a peek revealed her favorite meal - an unusual combination that drew reactions from her fellow player, Amanda Anisimova, and the crowd.

"I have my favourite, actually, I ate as a kid, it's pasta with strawberries and a little bit of yoghurt. It's just great." (via on court interview)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Anisimova took to the comment section and tried to register what the Pole said.

"Pasta with what ?"

Anisimova comments on Swiatek's post; Instagram - @wimbledon

Iga Swiatek recently shared a picture of her favorite meal on her Instagram story, enjoying her childhood memory as she competes for her maiden Wimbledon title.

Ad

"Come in guysss, a Polish specialty?"

Swiatek enjoys her favorite meal; Instagram - @iga.swiatek

The five-time Grand Slam title winner made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2023.

Ad

Swiatek was vying for her maiden Olympic title at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite strong performances, she succumbed to the eventual champion, Zheng Qinwen, in straight sets in the semifinals.

Iga Swiatek silenced consistency criticisms amid Wimbledon run

Swiatek at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Several top women's players, including Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, faced opening round exits from the 2025 Wimbledon. Speaking on that, Iga Swiatek shared that she, Gauff, and Sabalenka have been winning a lot, but sometimes the top players also face setbacks due to tight schedules.

Ad

"I have no idea what’s gonna happen in the future. And also, I remember you guys asking me questions why there’s no consistency on the WTA. I don’t feel that. Me and Aryna and Coco have been winning a lot. Sometimes we lose early, because the schedule is pretty crazy. You can’t win everything. I feel like on grass there are many upsets every year. It’s a surface we shouldn’t really.. I don’t know. It doesn’t really matter what happens here when we go to the hard court season I would say."

Swiatek enjoyed the No. 1 rank for 125 total weeks and won 22 WTA Tour-level singles titles in her career. The Pole won the Polish Sports Personality of the Year and L'Équipe Champion of Champions in 2023 and made it to the Madame Tussauds Hot 100 list in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More