After shocking Amanda Anisimova & Wimbledon crowd, Iga Swiatek indulges in her bizarre favorite meal at SW19

Amanda Anisimova and fans were left in shock when Iga Swiatek specified her favorite dish - pasta, strawberries, and yoghurt. In other news, the latter also shared a picture of enjoying the same as she continues her Wimbledon run.
Iga Swiatek has been going strong at the 2025 Wimbledon, losing just two sets in three rounds and advancing to the Round of 16, scheduled for June 7, 2025. In her latest on-court interview, besides discussing her game, the Pole offered a peek revealed her favorite meal - an unusual combination that drew reactions from her fellow player, Amanda Anisimova, and the crowd.
"I have my favourite, actually, I ate as a kid, it's pasta with strawberries and a little bit of yoghurt. It's just great." (via on court interview)
Anisimova took to the comment section and tried to register what the Pole said.
"Pasta with what ?"
Iga Swiatek recently shared a picture of her favorite meal on her Instagram story, enjoying her childhood memory as she competes for her maiden Wimbledon title.
"Come in guysss, a Polish specialty?"
The five-time Grand Slam title winner made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2023.
Swiatek was vying for her maiden Olympic title at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite strong performances, she succumbed to the eventual champion, Zheng Qinwen, in straight sets in the semifinals.
Iga Swiatek silenced consistency criticisms amid Wimbledon run
Several top women's players, including Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, faced opening round exits from the 2025 Wimbledon. Speaking on that, Iga Swiatek shared that she, Gauff, and Sabalenka have been winning a lot, but sometimes the top players also face setbacks due to tight schedules.
"I have no idea what’s gonna happen in the future. And also, I remember you guys asking me questions why there’s no consistency on the WTA. I don’t feel that. Me and Aryna and Coco have been winning a lot. Sometimes we lose early, because the schedule is pretty crazy. You can’t win everything. I feel like on grass there are many upsets every year. It’s a surface we shouldn’t really.. I don’t know. It doesn’t really matter what happens here when we go to the hard court season I would say."
Swiatek enjoyed the No. 1 rank for 125 total weeks and won 22 WTA Tour-level singles titles in her career. The Pole won the Polish Sports Personality of the Year and L'Équipe Champion of Champions in 2023 and made it to the Madame Tussauds Hot 100 list in 2025.